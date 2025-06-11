Trump Bulldozes the White House Rose Garden

Bulldozers have begun ripping up the grass and digging the foundation for a new flagpole in the White House Rose Garden lawn, making good on President Donald Trump’s plan to install a Mar-a-Lago-style patio.

Employees with the National Park Service, which maintains the White House grounds, began work Monday on the project. They expect to finish sometime during the first half of August, the Associated Press reported.

Trump walked over to inspect the work and told reporters he was installing two “beautiful” flagpoles “paid for by Trump” because the grounds have “needed flagpoles for 200 years,” according to the AP. The White House already flies the American flag and the POW/MIA flag on the roof every day. ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump said the grass needs to be paved over because it's hard to walk on wet grass in high heels. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The president had announced in mid-February he wanted to remove the Rose Garden lawn, which is often the site of bill-signing ceremonies, press conferences, award presentations, and formal dinners. He later explained that the reason was because women had trouble walking in the wet grass in high heels.

President Trump also decided to personally install two flagpoles at the White House, even though the American flag and the MIA/POW flag are flown every day on the roof. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty

“The grass just, it doesn’t work,” he told Fox News during a White House tour in March. “We use it for press conferences and it doesn’t work because the people fall into the wet grass.”

President Trump wants to remake the Rose Garden law in Mar-a-Lago's paved image. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump also vowed to build a $100 million ballroom in keeping with the Grand Ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Bill signings, press conferences and formal dinners are often held on the Rose Garden lawn that President Trump is paving over. JIM WATSON/JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Last month, a large magnolia tree that had been planted outside the Oval Office window to commemorate John F. Kennedy Jr. was cut down and replaced with a smaller tree.