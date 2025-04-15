Photos Show Trump’s Tree-Cutting Rose Garden Transformation

It appears Donald Trump has cut down another tree at the White House.

This time, it was reportedly a saucer magnolia that sits directly outside the Oval Office—part of an extensive renovation of the storied Rose Garden spearheaded by the 47th president. Pictures also show what appears to be paving being installed in the area.

Late last month, Trump confirmed that another tree, an Andrew Jackson-planted magnolia, was removed due to the its “terrible condition,” according to a post from the president on Truth Social. A sapling of the historic tree was later replanted, and dubbed the “MAGAnolia.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump wants to pave over the garden so guests won’t step on wet grass—a process that seemed to be underway on Monday, according to photos shared by The Daily Mail’s senior White House correspondent Emily Goodin.

Another tree has been cut down - the one that used to be in Rose Garden outside the Oval. And pavers being put in pic.twitter.com/2fBFdXFydT — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) April 14, 2025

“Another tree has been cut down - the one that used to be in Rose Garden outside the Oval. And pavers being put in,” she wrote on X, along with photos of the scene.

Andrew Leyden, a freelance journalist based in Washington, D.C., also noted the missing tree on Monday, which has seemingly been replaced by a much-younger and smaller version.

“A saucer Magnolia tree planted as a set of four to commemorate JFK has now been removed and replaced in the Rose Garden,” he wrote.

President Joe Biden walks past the Rose Garden magnolia tree that has since been cut down by Donald Trump. The White House

According to the National Parks Service, three of the four magnolias in the garden were planted in remembrance of John F. Kennedy.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast on the status of the tree and renovations.

The issue isn’t a new one for Trump, who complained to Fox host Laura Ingraham when quizzed about the Rose Garden last month.

“It’s supposed to have events; every event you have it’s soaking wet,” the president said. “The women, with the high heels, it’s just too much... the grass, it doesn’t work. We use it for press conferences, it doesn’t work.”

A saucer Magnolia tree planted as a set of four to commemorate JFK has now been removed and replaced in the Rose Garden. Before and after pics. pic.twitter.com/xMPRCiMXKS — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) April 14, 2025

It’s also not the first time the Trump administration has given the Rose Garden a makeover. In 2020, Melania Trump announced she would oversee a complete overhaul of the outdoor space.