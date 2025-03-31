Trump Is Cutting Down Historic White House Tree Linked to Andrew Jackson
President Donald Trump has confirmed the White House will remove a magnolia tree from the property that is said to have been planted by President Andrew Jackson nearly 200 years ago. The seed from the southern magnolia, Trump said, came from Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, in Tennessee. But with the tree in a “terrible condition” and after consulting with Executive Residence Staff and the National Park Service, Trump labelled the tree “a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less,” and said it “must now be removed.” In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “We are making tremendous enhancements to the White House, thereby preserving and protecting History!” He continued that the tree posed “one of the interesting dilemmas” for White House staff. “This process will take place next week, and will be replaced by another, very beautiful tree,” Trump said. “The Historic wood from the tree will be preserved by the White House Staff, and may be used for other high and noble purposes!!!” According to the National Park Service, “the seeds were planted to honor the memory of Jackson’s late wife, Rachel, who had died suddenly just months prior to him assuming office.” Jackson is a controversial president; hailed by Trump’s supporters but criticized by others for his racist agenda.
