Trump Kicks Melania Out of East Wing to Build Mar-a-Lago Ballroom

After bulldozing the White House rose garden and gold leafing the Oval Office, President Donald Trump plans to give the East Wing of the White House a full Mar-a-Lago-style makeover.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced construction on a new White House ballroom will begin in September and will wrap up before the end of Trump’s term.

The new ballroom will be approximately 90,000 total square feet with a capacity to host 650 people.

It will cost approximately $200 million to build, and the bill will be footed by private donors, according to Leavitt.

Offices currently held in the East Wing including the office of the first lady will temporarily be relocated.

This story is developing and will be updated.