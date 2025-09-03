Sydney Sweeney Returns With Designer Shoes and No Jeans

Sydney Sweeney is not done with advertising campaigns. The actress was featured in an ad for Jimmy Choo, a British luxury fashion house, for its new Fall 2025 collection.

Despite the widespread backlash from her latest American Eagle campaign ad, Sweeney ditched her jeans for a leotard and white knee-high boots.

Sydney Sweeney for Jimmy Choo. Jimmy Choo

The Fall campaign, described by the brand as “a modern fable of feminine expression,” marks Sweeney’s second collaboration with the luxury fashion house, following her Summer 2024 campaign, which advertised a “classic Americana” inspired collection.

In a short video, the Emmy-nominated actress is seen flaunting boots as a ballerina, and sitting at a desk as a corporate woman, portraying different women named Ines, Bar, Tylor, and Scarlett—each representing the hero styles from the Jimmy Choo Fall collection.

Sydney Sweeney poses for Jimmy Choo Fall 2025 ad campaign. Jimmy Choo

“I get anxiety just thinking about taking a few days off,” Sweeney told The Wall Street Journal in August. Her upcoming schedule is packed with new releases, including Christy, a biopic about boxer Christy Martin, for which the actress underwent a significant weight transformation.

Sweeney’s latest film, Americana, was released after her disgraced American Eagle campaign and was deemed a box office flop.

Though the fallout from the American Eagle campaign alienated some of its shoppers, many of whom claimed the ad was “out of touch,” according to a poll of 1,289 college and graduate students, it also brought praise from President Donald Trump.

A billboard of actress Sydney Sweeney is seen outside of an American Eagle store in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the HOTTEST ad out there,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after it was revealed that the actress was registered as a Republican in Florida.

Sweeney’s Jimmy Choo campaign ad debuted at a time when the actress had been making headlines for a rumored romance with 44-year-old record executive Scooter Braun and a potential feature in The Devil Wears Prada sequel.