Sydney Sweeney’s New Film Flops in Box Office After American Eagle Ad
Sydney Sweeney’s newest film Americana was met with disappointing numbers its first weekend in the box office following her American Eagle controversy. The film, which premiered Friday, came in 16th place after earning $840,000 across 1,100 theaters nationwide, each theater averaging $460, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Sweeney, who plays the lead as waitress Penny Jo Poplin, stars alongside Halsey, Tony Tost, Eric Dane, and Paul Walter Hauser in the crime thriller, where the characters attempt to find a rare Native American artifact. Sweeney promoted the film on her Instagram on Thursday, which was met with backlash from her audience. “Perfect, won’t be watching it,” said one user, with the comment garnering over 6,000 likes. The American Eagles advertisement that took the internet by storm featured Sweeney in a pair of American Eagle jeans, with a play on words with “jeans” and “genes” prompting many people to believe the ad was promoting eugenics. Multiple Republican politicians and even President Trump got involved in the controversy, with even more outrage ensuing after it became known that Sweeney was a registered Republican.