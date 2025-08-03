Actress Behind MAGA ‘Genes’ Drama Registered as Republican
The actress at the center of American Eagle’s jeans ad drama is a registered Republican, according to voter records viewed by the New York Post. Euphoria and Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney, 27, has been registered as a Republican in Florida’s Monroe County since June 24. The revelation comes as Sweeney’s new modeling campaign for American Eagle has been ripped as a racially coded attempt to present Sydney’s blonde hair and blue eyes as the ideal Western beauty standard, with some left-wing critics online suggesting that the ad is selling “genes” over “jeans.” In the ad, Sweeney plays up this wordplay in a monologue in which she says, “Genes are passed down from parent to offspring, often determining traits like eye color, personality, and even hair color. My jeans are blue.” MAGA fans come out in fierce defense of Sweeney, heralding her campaign as a return to “all-American” beauty. Brushing the blowback off, Vice President JD Vance blasted the left, tweeting, “They’re trying to sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing. And it’s like, you guys, did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?” The Daily Beast has contacted Sweeney’s rep for comments about the ad’s political blowback.