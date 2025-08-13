Wild Elephant Tramples and Pants Tourist After Selfie Attempt
TUSK, TUSK
A wild elephant chased and trampled a tourist after a camera flash agitated the animal during a failed selfie attempt. Footage of the incident Sunday shows the man identified as R. Basavaraj in a temple near Karnataka, India, injured by the animal. According to authorities, Basavaraj had allegedly trespassed into a restricted area of the forest where he encountered the animal eating carrots. Witness Daniel Osorio said that the man had attempted to take a selfie, but the camera’s flash aggravated the animal, prompting it to chase him. The tourist fell face-first on the pavement while attempting to run away, and the elephant stomped over his body, tearing off his pants in the process and revealing his bare bum. He was hospitalized with injuries and fined 25,000 Rupees, or $285. Basavaraj was also ordered to make a video admitting his wrongdoing. “This incident is a strong reminder to follow the rules of the wildlife reserves and to let trained authorities, not people on foot, handle situations like this,” Osorio said to the Daily Mail. The local forest department told the Daily Mail “such reckless stunts not only endanger human lives but also provoke unpredictable and dangerous animal behavior.”