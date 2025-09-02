Sydney Sweeney, 27, Rumored to Be Dating Scooter Braun, 44
Sydney Sweeney, 27, and record executive Scooter Braun, 44, are reportedly dating. According to TMZ, the two are seeing each other “casually.” Braun and Sweeney were first seen strolling the streets of Venice together for the lavish Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding ceremonies in late June. They have reportedly seen each other multiple times since then, although it is unclear when the relationship became romantic. Sweeney was previously engaged to her boyfriend of seven years, film producer Jonathan Davino, 42, before they broke off their engagement in January. Braun was married to Yael Cohen, 38, for seven years, with whom he shares three children, before they split in 2021. Last year, Braun was rumored to be dating actress Rachelle Goulding, 39. Sweeney has recently made headlines for becoming a MAGA darling following the blowback from her American Eagle ad campaign. Braun is best known for discovering Justin Bieber and feuding with Taylor Swift after he bought her entire discography. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Braun and Sweeney.