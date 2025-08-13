Sydney Sweeney Ad Turning Young People Off Jeans, Poll Finds

Cheat Sheet
1
Stephen Miller Clowned After Wife’s Admission on His Diet
DIP DISASTER
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 2:30PM EDT 
Stephen Miller
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The internet is losing it after Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife shared that her husband is “only a mayonnaise guy.” The MAGA politician, who has championed the Trump administration’s brutal immigration crackdown, reportedly loves mayonnaise so much it’s the “only thing my husband eats,” his wife Katie told JD Vance on her podcast after she asked the vice president about his favorite condiment (barbeque sauce). “Weird Stephen,” as Donald Trump has reportedly dubbed him, is now being roasted on social media for his choice of condiment. Even Vance dunked on the condiment. “Mayonnaise is like, in low doses it’s good, but it’s kind of—like, I had a buddy who used to eat french fries with mayonnaise. I thought that was disgusting,” he told the host. Katie also didn’t seem enthused about her husband’s diet after telling Vance it’s the only thing Miller eats “period.” “Yeah, it’s—whatever,” she said, cutting herself off.

Read it at The New Republic

2
Vacation Business Boss Blames Trump’s Rules for Massive Drop in Trips to U.S.
TOURISM BLUES
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 08.13.25 12:12PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 11:53AM EDT 
President Donald Trump holds a hat as he walks to speak to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on April 29, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies are being blamed for putting Europeans off from vacationing in the U.S.. Sebastian Ebel, chief executive of Tui, Europe’s largest travel operator, said there has been a “significant decline” in people travelling from the continent to the U.S., and believes he can pin that on the president. Speaking to The Guardian, Ebel said concerns about the “atmosphere” in the country since Trump returned to the White House, and “what you hear from border control” are key factors in why Europeans are shunning the U.S. Instead, they are opting to go to the northern neighbor, Canada, or deciding that countries in Asia or Africa would be better long-haul destinations. The comments from Ebel come even as American citizens are targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. There are also multiple foreign nationals ending up in detention centres while trying to cross the U.S./Canada border. In May, the World Travel and Tourism Council estimated that the U.S. would lose around $12.5 billion from its foreign tourism industry this year due to backlash from Trump and his policies.

Read it at The Guardian

3
Keith McNally’s Mysterious Hollywood Fling ‘X’ Finally Named
THE ‘X’ FILES
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 2:07PM EDT 
Keith McNally in 2005.
Keith McNally in 2005. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The mystery Hollywood star who famed restauranteur Keith McNally had an affair with is none other than award-winning actress Gillian Anderson, according to Page Six. The Balthazar owner reveals in his 2025 memoir I Regret Almost Everything, that he first met the star, who he only refers to as ‘X’ in his book, when she contacted him through a mutual friend after reading a 1998 Vanity Fair story about him. Despite “her starring in a TV show watched by millions,” McNally did not know who she was. After several phone calls, he says ‘X’ visited him in New York and that they attended the Broadway play Art, which narrowed down the timeline to between Feb. 12, 1998 and Aug. 8, 1999. McNally stated that the New York Post published a photo of the pair, however the paper said that he may have been confusing the publication with the Daily News, which indeed did publish a picture of him out on the town with Anderson. McNally was involved in a complicated relationship with Alina Johnson at the time, who he married in 1999, had two children with, but divorced in 2018. He admitted that his fling with Anderson made him miss Johnson. “I called [X] and told her point-blank that though I liked her a lot, I wanted our relationship to be simply platonic. Without missing a beat, she screamed ‘F--k off!’ and hung up the phone,” McNally wrote. His attempt to mask Anderson’s identity by simply referring to her as ‘X’ appears to be a feeble attempt given that she is perhaps best known for starring in the hit show, The X Files, for which she won an Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. The Daily Beast has reached out to McNally and Anderson for comment.

Read it at Page Six

4

Sydney Sweeney Ad Turning Young People Off Jeans, Poll Finds

NO, THANKS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 1:31PM EDT 
Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle
Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle. American Eagle

American Eagle’s viral Sydney Sweeney jeans ad is alienating the very shoppers it aimed to win over. A Generation Lab poll of 1,289 college and graduate students conducted Aug. 7–11 found deep partisan and gender divides over the campaign, which has sparked debates on beauty standards, “wokeness,” and race. Sixty-four percent of Democrats called the ad “out of touch,” compared with 39 percent of Republicans, while 38 percent of Republicans found it “authentic” versus just 10 percent of Democrats. The backlash could hurt sales: 42 percent of Democrats said the ad made them less likely to buy American Eagle jeans, along with 16 percent of Republicans and 28 percent of Independents. Women—the ad’s presumed target—were more critical than men. Thirty-nine percent said they’re less likely to shop at the retailer, compared to 21 percent of men. Nearly two-thirds of women (63 percent) said the ad was out of touch, versus 44 percent of men. A smaller share saw something more alarming. Ten percent of respondents—including 10 percent of women and 8 percent of men—said the jeans/genes pun promoted eugenics, the discredited theory of genetic superiority. That view was shared by 13 percent of Democrats, 5 percent of Republicans, and 8 percent of Independents.

Read it at Axios

5
Mutated ‘Frankenbunnies’ Spotted With Tentacles Sprouting From Their Faces
DAY OF THE JACKALOPE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 12:47PM EDT 
Shope papilloma virus
Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, Eastern Cottontail rabbit, Sylvilagus floridanus, Rabbit with the papilloma virus (CRPV), or Shope papilloma virus, which is a type I virus under the Baltimore scheme, possessing a non segmented dsDNA genome. It infects rabbits, causing keratinous carcinomas, typically on or near the animals head. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Universal Images Group via Getty

A disturbing virus that causes wild cottontail rabbits in Colorado to sprout black, tentacle-like growths on their faces has sparked shock and alarm among locals. The infected rabbits, dubbed “Frankenbunnies,” have been spotted multiple times across Fort Collins in recent weeks, sparking comparisons to the fungal monsters seen in the hit HBO zombie series The Last of Us. One person described the creature as having a “scabbiesh-looking growth over their face,” while resident Susan Mansfield said she saw a rabbit with what looked like “black quills or black toothpicks sticking out all around his or her mouth,” telling KUSA, “I thought he would die off during the winter, but he didn’t. He came back a second year, and it grew.” Colorado Parks and Wildlife has confirmed the condition is caused by the cottontail rabbit papilloma virus, also known as Shope papilloma virus. While the virus poses no threat to humans or pets, officials warn against approaching or touching the rabbits and have advised household pets to stay away from the creatures. Transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks, the virus causes red lesions that later swell into black, keratinized tumors. In rare cases, these growths can develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a severe form of skin cancer. Though most infected rabbits survive, the tumors can hinder their ability to eat, leading to starvation.

Read it at New York Post

6
Iconic Group’s Singer Found Days After Going Missing
‘TRYING TO STAY HOPEFUL’
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 08.13.25 2:37PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 10:53AM EDT 
Sandra Hall was last seen boarding an uptown 2 train in Brooklyn on Friday.
Hall Family/CBS News

The 80-year-old former singer for The Platters was found on Wednesday after vanishing in Brooklyn on Friday. Sandra Hall, who performed with the legendary vocal group in the 1960s, was last seen around 4 p.m. near Atlantic Terminal after visiting the mall with her caretaker. Her family confirmed she was found in New York Presbyterian Hospital and is doing well. She was found after the family received a tip that she may be in the Bronx. “It checks out because she hopped on the 2 train going Uptown,” her daughter, Star DaSilva, wrote on Facebook. After finding her mother, DaSilva updated her post, stating “she was picked up the very same night she left by police officers and taken to a hospital.” Hall, who has dementia, became separated at the Atlantic Avenue–Barclays Center subway station. According to her daughter, Kahtia DaSilva, Hall slipped through a turnstile and boarded an uptown 2 train before her caretaker could react. “She just hopped on, and by the time my niece… was able to get her bearings, the train had already gone,” DaSilva said.

Read it at CBS News

7
Political Hopeful Skewers Senator’s ‘We’re All Going to Die’ Remarks
NOT DEAD YET
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 12:17PM EDT 
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) speaks as Sen. Steven Daines (R-MT) listens during a news briefing after a weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on July 9, 2024 in Washington, DC. Senate GOPs held a weekly policy luncheon to discuss Republican agenda.
Alex Wong/Alex Wong/Getty Images

Iowa Representative and Paralympic gold medalist Josh Turek launched his candidacy for senate on Tuesday using Senator Joni Ernst’s notorious “we’re all going to die” statement against her. Turek’s announcement touched on his identity as “an underdog,” overcoming multiple surgeries since childhood for spina bifida before becoming a Paralympic basketball champion. “It was a Senator from Iowa that made sure that the doors were open for kids like me,” the ad said. “Now the senator from Iowa is just closing doors. Taking away healthcare, making it harder for parents to feed their kids. All just to give tax breaks to billionaires. And her explanation? ‘Well, we’re all going to die.’” Ernst made the callous statement during a town hall meeting in May where she was speaking about Medicaid cuts and was interrupted by someone yelling out that “people will die.” Ernst, who has faced backlash since making the comment, doubled-down on her comment with a sarcastic apology made on her social media. In a press release, Turek said Ernst “went to Washington and forgot about fighting for us... I’m running for Senate to stick up for Iowans, not billionaires.”

Read it at The New Republic

8
Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Insists He’s 32—Emotionally
STILL OLDER THAN HIS GIRLFRIENDS
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.13.25 12:06PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 12:02PM EDT 
Leonardo DiCaprio
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio will turn 51 in November, but he insists that he feels as young as he was when he acted in The Departed in 2006. The actor, who is notorious for dating women half his age, sat down for an interview with director Paul Thomas Anderson, 55, for Esquire. “I’m going to ask you a question, and you’re going to answer as quickly as you can. If you didn’t know how old you are, how old are you right now?” Anderson asked DiCaprio. “Thirty-two,” DiCaprio shot back. “Your age is fifty, but your emotional maturity is thirty-two. How does that feel?” Anderson joked. DiCaprio told Anderson that aging has made him want to “just be more honest” and “not waste” his time. “It’s almost a responsibility because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you,” he told Anderson. Well, DiCaprio is certainly not wasting any time with the ladies; the Titanic actor has reportedly dated 19 women, all of whom were models and actresses between the ages of 18 and 27. His current girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, hasn’t outgrown DiCaprio yet.

Read it at Esquire

9
Iconic Wrestling Coach Known for ‘Seinfeld’ Episode Dies at 85
LEAVING THE RING
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.13.25 11:45AM EDT 
Al Bevilacqua
Al Bevilacqua Park Avenue Grill/ Facebook

Al Bevilacqua, the legendary wrestling coach famously name-dropped in a Seinfeld scene, has died at 85. The beloved Long Island athlete got his 15 minutes of fame when Jerry Seinfeld referenced his former teacher in an episode of the show. Bevilacqua taught driver’s ed to Seinfeld and clearly made an impression—the actor mentioned Bevilacqua in a 1994 episode of his show called “The Race.” In the scene, Seinfeld’s character prepares for a re-do of a high school run and calls in “Mr. Bevilacqua” to officiate the rematch. Even though Bevilacqua never really watched the “show about nothing,” his family said, he said Seinfeld was a “nice kid.” Bevilacqua’s son Christopher told the New York Post that his father “thought of himself first as an educator who was teaching kids and youth on the subject of life,” and his “humanity” shined through in everything he did. Bevilacqua coached at his town’s high school for 15 years since the early 1960s and later at Hofstra University in the late 1970s. He was inducted to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame with its highest honor, the Order of Merit, in 2012. Along with Seinfeld, the Long Island icon also taught Born on the Fourth of July author Ron Kovic, who wrote about him in his book, and he was a beloved friend of actor Alec Baldwin and his family.

Read it at New York Post

10
Analysis Shows Wealthy Americans Are Propping Up the Economy
POOR GET POORER
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 08.13.25 12:21PM EDT 
Donald Trump attends the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on November 14, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. economy is being propped up by the spending habits of the wealthy while low and middle-income are recording rising debt levels that could be further impacted by President Donald Trump’s economic plans. Analysis from the Boston Fed on credit card data found that people earning $120,000 and up have been continuing to spend healthily since 2021 and 2022, whereas those earning under $39,000 and middle-income earners have since seen more sluggish spending over the past three years, reported Axios. At the same time, credit card balances for low and middle-income groups are now higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the complete opposite for the wealthy, whose debt remains below 2019 levels, meaning they have more available cash. “That’s potentially a force propelling their relatively strong spending today,” Dhiren Patki, a senior economist at the Boston Fed who co-authored the debt analysis, told Axios. Economists have warned that it may be extremely difficult for low and middle-income workers to get out of the credit card debt cycle, especially as the fallout from cuts in Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” and sweeping tariff plans could hit lower earners the hardest.

Read it at Axios

