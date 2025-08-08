Sydney Sweeney’s Brother Weighs in on Her ‘Great Jeans’ Drama

Sydney Sweeney’s brother Trent Sweeney weighed in on the controversy surrounding the actress’s recent American Eagle ad campaign.

In an Instagram Story, 25-year-old Trent posted a photo of a certificate marking his promotion to staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He captioned the image: “It’s them good jeans 🥸,” referencing his sister’s viral ad campaign tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

This screengrab shows Sydney Sweeney’s brother, Trent Sweeney, weighing in on the controversy surrounding the actress’s recent American Eagle ad campaign. Instagram/@trent_sweeneyy

It was a light-hearted response to his sister’s American Eagle campaign, which was widely criticized for its perceived wordplay on “genes,” sparking online debate about whether the campaign veered uncomfortably close to promoting discredited eugenics theories.

One campaign video features the Euphoria star lying down to zip up a pair of jeans. “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” she said to the camera. “My jeans are blue.”

In a statement on Aug. 1, American Eagle responded, “‘Sydney Sweeney has great jeans’ is and always was about the jeans.”

“Her jeans. Her story,” the brand added, “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.”

The controversy has also found its way into political discourse.

On Aug. 3, President Donald Trump was asked about the ad campaign during a press stop in Pennsylvania. After learning from a reporter that Sweeney is a registered Republican in Florida, Trump responded with approval.

Sweeney's ad campaign has simultaneously drawn criticism as a white supremacist dog whistle, and prompted MAGA faces to rush to her defense. David ‘Dee’ Delgado/Reuters

“She’s a registered Republican? Oh, now I love her ad,” Trump said, adding, “You’d be surprised how many people are Republicans. That’s one I wouldn’t have known, but I’m glad you told me that.”

The campaign and Sydney Sweeney, 27, have since become MAGA obsessions.

The Department of Defense Rapid Response account on X posted a photo on Aug. 4 of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with the caption that he has “great jeans.”

The White House’s official X account also posted a photograph of Trump pictured from behind, appearing to shout. The caption read, “Have you seen the Sydney Sweeney ad?”

Sydney Sweeney herself has made no public statement on the matter.