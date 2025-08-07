MAGA Rep Hops On Sydney Sweeney Jeans Craze With Odd AI Ad

Georgia Rep. Mike Collins attempted to capitalize on the right’s love of Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans ad by posting an AI-generated video of himself clad in denim.

Collins, a Republican running to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff next November, used the jeans discourse to tout his state’s production of cotton.

“The Georgia cotton industry supports over 53,000 jobs, has a $3 BN economic impact, and makes some of the finest jeans around,” he captioned the video, which shows his face on a male model’s body. Collins runs his fingers through his hair and then strolls away from the camera as rapper Charlie Boy’s 2009 single “I Look Good” plays.

“I will always fight for our farmers, growers and producers, and Georgia’s rural culture and economy,” Collins added.

The video was created by pro-Trump podcaster and meme creator Brenden Dilley, who has a history of incendiary rhetoric. In addition to sharing the clip, Collins replied to Dilley approvingly on X, “You guys have too much fun! Great talent!”

Conservative figures have voiced support for Sweeney’s ad campaign, which has the tagline “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” after some accused it of having racial connotations.

President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and South Carolina gubernatorial candidate Nancy Mace are among those who have defended it and in some cases co-opted it for their own purposes.

Donald Trump, JD Vance and Ted Cruz have rushed to defend Sweeney's American Eagle jeans ad. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

As for the AI video of Collins, some users said the move was unoriginal in light of former Georgia Sen. David Perdue sporting a Canadian tuxedo for his successful 2014 campaign.

On the bright side, at least everything in the video Collins shared was spelled correctly—unlike a video announcing his bid for governor.