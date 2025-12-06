Cheat Sheet
1

Sydney Sweeney Gets Emotional About Backlash

'GREAT JEANS'
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.06.25 11:42AM EST 
Sydney Sweeney.
Sydney Sweeney. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Sydney Sweeney has further addressed the backlash around her American Eagle advertisement. “I was honestly surprised by the reaction,” she said in a Friday interview with People. “I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.” Sweeney’s July ad, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” used a play on words with the clothing article and “genes,” which critics said was racially charged and promoted eugenics. She first responded to the controversy in a Nov. 4 interview with GQ. “I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans,” she said. The Euphoria actress told the magazine it was “surreal” that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance came out in support of her. She said that this year has “been really hard at times” when People asked about her New Year’s resolutions. “I think this next year I want to be really intentional with showing people who I am and what I want, cause so many people can just get it wrong,”

Read it at People

2
Legendary Crooner ‘Loathed’ Trump
THAT’S LIFE
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 12.06.25 12:10AM EST 
Donald Trump
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump reacts as he receives the FIFA Peace Prize during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Frank Sinatra’s daughter Nancy has gone out of her way once again to remind people that her father hated President Donald Trump. Responding to a video of ICE officers harassing construction workers, Sinatra wrote on X on Friday, “This is not my father’s America. He would be devastated. Trump is so wrong in so may ways.” When someone replied with, “Your Dad would have loved Trump,” Sinatra hit back, writing, “Do some homework before you make a fool of yourself. My dad LOATHED Trump.” It’s not the first time Sinatra has gone to lengths to distance her father from Trump, particularly considering the president’s love of Sinatra’s music; she has previously said that her father loathed Trump in 2020 and again earlier this year, telling a troll on X that there was “not a chance” her father would have voted for Trump. Sinatra was a Democrat for much of his life, and maintained a close friendship with President John F. Kennedy, before switching parties in 1972 to endorse Richard Nixon. While Trump has previously made the dubious claim that Sinatra offered him advice, Sinatra’s former manager shared in his autobiography an anecdote that involved Sinatra telling Trump to “go f--k himself.”

Read it at X

3
100 People Sick After Norovirus Outbreak on Cruise Around the World
DIVA DOWN
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 12.06.25 12:42AM EST 
AIDAdiva
05 November 2025, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Warnemünde: The cruise ship "AIDAdiva" has moored in Warnemünde and ends this year's main cruise season in Rostock's Baltic seaside resort with its visit. Photo: Bernd Wüstneck/dpa (Photo by Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images) Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Images

More than 100 passengers and crew members aboard a cruise around the world have been struck down with norovirus, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The AIDAdiva is currently on a 133-day cruise around the world, hitting stops in 26 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Japan, South Africa, Portugal, Mexico and Sri Lanka, having departed from Hamburg, Germany on Nov. 10. According to the CDC report, 95 passengers and six crew members have fallen ill, and the outbreak was first reported on Nov. 30, with the ship having departed from Miami for Cozumel two days prior. Their primary symptoms are diarrhea and vomiting. Following advice from the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, crew members aboard the ship isolated sick passengers and crew, increased cleaning and disinfection procedures and collected stool samples for testing. The cruise is scheduled to return to Hamburg on March 23. The CDC lists 17 confirmed outbreaks of norovirus on cruise ships in 2025, up from 15 in 2024 and 13 in 2023.

Read it at USA Today

4
Man Charged With Leaving Girlfriend to Freeze to Death on Mountain
GROSSLY NEGLIGENT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.05.25 12:03PM EST 
A photo taken on October 12, 2024 from the Sonnblick Observatory near Rauris, Austria, shows the Grossglockner, with 3798 metres Austria's highest mountain, in the Hohe Tauern mountain range. Experts say warmer temperatures across the Alps driven by climate change are accelerating glacier melt and thawing permafrost -- the year-round ice found at high altitude that binds together giant slabs of rock. This has increased the danger of sudden rockfalls and landslides, damaging paths and adding stress to the mountains' often-ageing huts. Austria's Alpine clubs are currently closing up to four huts a year as they have become unsafe or too costly to be maintained. (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP) (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP via Getty Images)
A photo from the Sonnblick Observatory near Rauris, Austria, shows the Grossglockner, with 3,798 meters Austria's highest mountain, in the Hohe Tauern mountain range. KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP via Getty Images

An Austrian man has been charged with “grossly negligent homicide” after allegedly abandoning his girlfriend near the summit of the country’s highest mountain earlier this year and leaving her to die of exposure. The 39-year-old defendant, an experienced mountaineer, was said to be acting as a guide for his more inexperienced partner, 33, as they attempted to scale the 12,461-foot peak of Grossglocker back in January. After getting within 50 meters of the summit, the victim said she was unable to continue the hike, prompting the defendant to leave her on the summit feeling “unprotected, exhausted, hypothermic, and disoriented” as he went to seek help, authorities said. Before he left, he failed to provide her with shelter or emergency heat-retaining blankets, causing her to freeze to death as she was battered by “challenging winter conditions,” including gale-force winds of up to 45mph and a temperature of -17°F. After alerting emergency services at 3:30 a.m., he became unreachable after putting his phone on silent, prosecutors claim. “We continue to believe that this was a fateful and tragic accident,” the man’s lawyer told Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, adding that his client “very much regrets the whole thing.” The man faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Read it at Stuff

5
‘Finding Prince Charming’ Star Dies Suddenly at 42
‘SUDDEN AND HEARTBREAKING’
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.05.25 2:56PM EST 
Chad Spodick
Chad Spodick GoFundMe/Kate Werbowksi

Chad Spodick, an alum of the 2016 reality dating competition series Finding Prince Charming, has died. He was 42. Spodick’s friend, Kate Werbowski, confirmed the news by launching a GoFundMe page to cover his funeral costs and living expenses for his family. “Our hearts are shattered,” wrote Werbowski. “His passing was sudden and heartbreaking, and we are still struggling to comprehend a world without his light.” She did not reveal his cause of death. Spodick, a realtor and later flight attendant, appeared on the only season of Logo’s Finding Prince Charming, a Bachelor-inspired reality series hosted by Lance Bass in which 13 gay men vied to date an eligible suitor. He quit the competition two episodes before the finale amid a growing controversy after it was revealed that the season’s bachelor, Robert Sepúlveda Jr., had concealed his past as an escort. Spodick later claimed that his association with the show had cost him his real estate job and that Sepúlveda had continued to pursue him after he left. Werbowski remembered Spodick as “the type of person who poured himself into others.” “He lifted up his friends, encouraged everyone around him to grow, to advocate for themselves, and to believe in their own worth,” she added. “The world was brighter with Chad in it, and those who were lucky enough to know him felt the warmth of his heart every day.” Spodick is survived by his mother, Felice, his four dogs, and his bird, Cosmo.

Read it at People

6
Legendary Architect Frank Gehry Dies at 96
‘MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE’
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.05.25 7:27PM EST 
Published 12.05.25 3:44PM EST 
Los Angeles, CA - June 20: Acclaimed architect Frank Gehry discusses his latest project, The Grand, located in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, June 20, 2022. The Grand, located across from the Walt Disney Concert Hall - also deisgned by Gehry, is a shopping, dining and entertainment complex, with one tower of residential properties and another tower for the Conrad Los Angeles, a luxury hotel from the Hilton brand. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Los Angeles, CA - June 20: Acclaimed architect Frank Gehry discusses his latest project, The Grand, located in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, June 20, 2022. The Grand, located across from the Walt Disney Concert Hall - also deisgned by Gehry, is a shopping, dining and entertainment complex, with one tower of residential properties and another tower for the Conrad Los Angeles, a luxury hotel from the Hilton brand. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The renowned architect Frank Gehry has died. He was 96 and had suffered from a brief respiratory illness, his chief of staff Meaghan Lloyd told The New York Times. Over the course of his more than 60-year career, Gehry—who was often referred to as a “starchitect”—designed such famous buildings as the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the New World Center in Miami Beach, the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris and the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao in Spain, whose unique structure drew in 1.3 million visitors in its first year, helping to revitalize the city. This success led to what became known as the “Bilbao effect,” as developers around the world invested in innovative new designs to attract more tourists. In 2007, Gehry’s IAC Building, home to the Daily Beast, opened in New York City. Later in his career, Gehry experimented with designs that were more sculptural, including works like the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein, Germany, and the Dancing House in Prague. In 1989, Gehry won the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize. “You go into architecture to make the world a better place,” Gehry said in 2012. “A better place to live, to work, whatever. You don’t go into it as an ego trip.” He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Berta Aguilera; daughter Brina Gehry; and sons Alejandro and Sam.

This aerial view shows the BioMuseo museum, dedicated to the biodiversity and natural history of Panama, in Panama City.
This aerial view shows the BioMuseo museum, dedicated to the biodiversity and natural history of Panama, in Panama City. MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images
Read it at New York Times

7
Star of Iconic ’90s Movie Is Here for Fans’ Gay Couple Theory
HE SHIPS IT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.05.25 1:14PM EST 
Star of Iconic '90s Movie Is Here for Fans’ Gay Couple Theory
Star of Iconic '90s Movie Is Here for Fans’ Gay Couple Theory Dimensions Films

Scream star Skeet Ulrich has responded to a longstanding fan theory that he and co-star Matthew Lillard’s murderous characters in the first entry of the horror franchise were secretly in a relationship. “It’s not something that was intended, or that was discussed in making it or creating the characters,” Ulrich, 55, told the New York Post. “But I think in a way it’s just part of the universality of that dynamic that you can sort of put all kinds of labels on it if you want. And I’m here for it,” the former ’90s hearthrob added. “No one can take it away from us.” Ulrich was asked the question after he and Lillard, with whom he has maintained a close friendship for over three decades, reunited this year to film the video game horror sequel, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. “I just love being around the guy,” Ulrich said of his friend and co-star. “He is such a positive force and wears his heart on his sleeve and most importantly is really all about you. He’s a really, really great person.”

Skeet Ulrich (L) and Matthew Lillard at the premiere of Five Nights At Freddy's 2.
Skeet Ulrich (L) and Matthew Lillard at the premiere of Five Nights At Freddy's 2. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Read it at NY Post

8
Kim Kardashian Reveals She Changed Her Name Before Her TV Show Debuted
K THEN...
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.05.25 9:56AM EST 
Kim Kardashian
Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Disney+

Kim Kardashian changed her name shortly before she rose to superstardom on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The 45-year-old businesswoman has made her name, and the shortened nickname of Kim K, into an internationally recognized brand. Speaking to Time on Thursday, the Skims founder said, “I used to always go by Kimberly, until we signed on to do the reality show. And when I looked at my chyron, Kimberly Kardashian, I said, ‘I think that’s so long for people to say.’ And like, ‘Let’s just shorten it to Kim.’” Despite how well-known Kim has become, she told the magazine that she still finds it strange, given that the people who know her outside her fame have always called her Kimberly. “And it’s so weird, because all my friends from high school and growing up, and my dad, everyone calls me Kimberly.” Elsewhere in the interview, she said she was the one who was responsible for dragging her family into doing a reality show. “I think I was the one that convinced everyone for sure. I really wanted it. I really wanted to do a reality show since the day MTV’s ‘The Real World’ came out and I watched it with my best friend.”

Read it at Time

9
Air Traffic Control Meltdown Forces Delta Flight to Land in Wrong Country
MIDAIR MIXUP
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.05.25 1:14PM EST 
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 plane bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport takes off from the Belgian capital's Zaventem airport on April 05, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - APRIL 05: A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 plane bound for New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport takes off from the Belgian capital's Zaventem airport on April 05, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images) Omar Havana/Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Edinburgh was forced to divert to Dublin on Friday morning after a major IT failure halted all incoming air traffic into the Scottish capital. Delta Flight 208, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday evening, issued a 7700 squawk code while over the Atlantic, signaling an onboard emergency. The Boeing 767 then spent about 20 minutes circling just south of the Scottish capital before being diverted to Dublin, where it landed at 10:17 a.m. local time Friday. Flight tracking data shows several aircraft circling the airport and being diverted to alternative locations, primarily Dublin or nearby Glasgow Airport. The airport’s IT issue was resolved less than an hour after Delta’s 26-year-old plane landed in Dublin, with outgoing flights from Edinburgh Airport resuming around 10:45 a.m. The Boeing 767 managed to land in Edinburgh at 1:38 p.m. Delta has yet to comment on the nature of the emergency.

Read it at Business Insider

10
Passengers Evacuated as Smoke Engulfs Aircraft in Scary Airport Emergency
ESCAPE SLIDES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.05.25 9:51AM EST 
A LATAM Airbus a320 is seen on a taxi road at Bogota's El Dorado International Airport in Colombia, July 28, 2023. (Photo by: Sebastian Barros/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
A LATAM Airbus a320 is seen on a taxi road at Bogota's El Dorado International Airport in Colombia, July 28, 2023. (Photo by: Sebastian Barros/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Long Visual Press/Universal Images

More than 180 passengers and crew were forced into an emergency evacuation after a ground vehicle used to load luggage caught fire next to their aircraft. The blaze, which ignited near a stationary Latam Airlines Airbus A320, filled the runway with smoke and triggered the immediate deployment of emergency protocols. Authorities confirmed no injuries were reported as passengers evacuated the plane at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport using boarding bridges and inflatable slides. One passenger, Lucas Lima, described the sudden and confusing scene. “When we were almost all seated, there was an announcement to evacuate the aircraft immediately. Then, everyone stood up, some not quite understanding and trying to grab their luggage.” He added, “Another announcement came, and the officers were shouting to leave our belongings and exit through the front immediately. From inside, there was no smoke or smell, and we couldn’t understand why we had to evacuate.” In a statement, Latam Airlines clarified that a “small fire” on a baggage handler had grounded the flight, but the situation was swiftly contained, and the aircraft itself did not catch fire. All affected passengers on Flight LA3418 were rebooked onto other flights.

Read it at Travel and Tour World

