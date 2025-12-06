Sydney Sweeney Gets Emotional About Backlash
Sydney Sweeney has further addressed the backlash around her American Eagle advertisement. “I was honestly surprised by the reaction,” she said in a Friday interview with People. “I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don’t support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren’t true.” Sweeney’s July ad, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” used a play on words with the clothing article and “genes,” which critics said was racially charged and promoted eugenics. She first responded to the controversy in a Nov. 4 interview with GQ. “I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans,” she said. The Euphoria actress told the magazine it was “surreal” that President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance came out in support of her. She said that this year has “been really hard at times” when People asked about her New Year’s resolutions. “I think this next year I want to be really intentional with showing people who I am and what I want, cause so many people can just get it wrong,”