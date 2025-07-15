Mystery Solved: Why Sydney Sweeney Was at the Bezos Wedding

Sydney Sweeney is launching a new business venture with the help of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which may explain why the Euphoria star was on the invite list for his lavish Venice wedding to Lauren Sánchez.

Sweeney seemed to have no prior connection to the billionaire couple before she appeared at their nuptials—but Us Weekly reports that she’s launching a line of lingerie with an investment from Coatue, a private equity fund fueled by Bezos and Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell. Us quotes an “insider” who says, “This has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year.”

Sweeney was spotted in Venice ahead of the Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez wedding in June. Luigi Iorio/GC Images

Another rumored ambition behind the star’s Bezos connection is that, per a report from The Sun, she may be in talks to be the next Bond girl. Bezos’ Amazon obtained creative control over the Bond movies in February, when Amazon acquired the franchise for close to a billion dollars. Prior to that report, in January, Page Six quoted sources who told the site Sweeney attended the wedding after having been tapped for an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios film.

Fueling the speculation is that Dune director Denis Villeneuve, who signed on to be the next director in the franchise, is reportedly a friend of Sweeney’s.

Sydney Sweeney, Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 02, 2025. Dave Benett/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Sweeney starred in The White Lotus’ first season before her scoring at the box office for her first starring lead role in a theatrically released feature film, 2023’s Anyone But You alongside rising star Glen Powell. Sweeney and Powell played up rumors of a real-life romance to promote the film, Powell later admitted to The New York Times. He praised his co-star’s strategic career moves at the time, and her appearance at the Bezos wedding may now count among them.