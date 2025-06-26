Oscar-Nominated Director Tapped to Steer Next James Bond Movie

James Bond will finally be back—and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will be at the helm. The Canadian, best-known for directing Dune and Dune: Part Two as well as Sicario and Blade Runner 2049, has been confirmed as the director of the next Bond movie. “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery,“ the 57-year-old director said. ”I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.” There is still no release date for the movie, after an unprecedented gap since No Time To Die in 2021, and no word yet as to who will replace Daniel Craig. Rumored contenders include James Norton, Theo James, Henry Cavill, Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It will be the first Bond movie since Amazon MGM Studios took outright ownership of the franchise earlier this year, giving them “creative control” over the 007 universe. Villeneuve is soon set to start filming Dune: Messiah, due for release in 2026.