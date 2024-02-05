It’s official: Taylor Swift is now the artist with the most Grammy Awards for Album of the Year.

On Sunday night, Swift won her fourth Album of the Year trophy for Midnights, her 10th studio LP, released in 2022. With that win, she has surpassed Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra, each of whom boast three Album of the Year wins.

Taking to the stage after Celine Dion announced her name, a stunned Swift thanked her “once-in-a-generation producer” Jack Antonoff and her engineer Laura Sisk, as well as her friend and collaborator Lana Del Rey, all of whom stood alongside her.

“All I want to do is keep being able to do this. It makes me so happy. All I want to do is keeping doing this,” Swift said. “Mind blown. Thank you so much.”

Swift’s first Album of the Year victory came in 2010, when she took home the prestigious prize for her sophomore album, Fearless. She won the same award in 2016, for her pop blockbuster 1989, and again in 2021, for Folklore.

Midnights beat out nominated albums from Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA.

Swift’s Album of the Year win capped off quite the eventful evening for her. Earlier in the night, while accepting the trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album, she made a surprise announcement that she will release a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Swift came into the 2024 awards show with six nominations to her name, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her chart-topping Midnights single “Anti-Hero.” She ended up winning two, bringing her lifetime Grammy total to 14.