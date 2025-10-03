Taylor Swift Debuts NSFW New Song About Travis Kelce’s ‘Wood’

Taylor Swift has declared her fiancé Travis Kelce’s “manhood” something worth dedicating a song to with her new song “Wood.”

Featured on her 12th studio album out Friday, Swift sings that her beau took her to “new heights” as her “opened her thighs” and left her “ah-matized,” a play on the slang phrase “d---matized.” Swift and the “New Heights” podcast co-host made their engagement official on Instagram Aug. 26.

Though Swift has written about Kelce before, “Wood” marks one of the first times the singer lent her pen to the more NSFW aspects of her very public love story.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Swift sings that she was “unlucky” in love until Kelce and his “magic wand” came long. “Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck / New Heights of manhood / I ain’t got to knock on wood,” the cheeky lyrics read. “Girls, I don’t need to catch the bouquet / To know a hard rock is on the way,” she adds.

Just before he popped the question, the NFL player hosted Swift on his podcast for the first, breaking a Guinness World Record for most concurrent YouTube streams. She talked more about their relationship at the time, to the delight of fans.

Instagram/TaylorSwift

“I knew that he wasn’t crazy the first couple of times that we talked,” she said on the show. “I was just like, he’s truly getting to know me in a way that’s very natural, very pure, very normal. Also, just the way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things… Travis is like, he’s just a vibe-booster in everyone’s life that he’s in. He’s like a human exclamation point.”

She also used the appearance to announce the title of her new album.