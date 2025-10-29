Taylor Swift Question Leaves Prince Harry Speechless

Prince Harry, 41, showed his age when he was confronted about a pop music feud that has consumed the generation below him.

Appearing as a guest on Wednesday’s episode of Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know, Harry was caught off guard at the beginning of the show when Minhaj, the host, asked his opinion on Swift’s beef with Charli XCX.

“The what? Oh no,” Harry said after being asked the first time.

Minhaj then continued the line of questioning, without providing any context for the beef, as the camera zoomed in on the ex-royal, who looked puzzled on whether this was a real question or a joke.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a photo during Game Four of the 2025 World Series. Joe Scarnici/MLB Photos via Getty Images

“No, this is serious because was Charli’s diss track even a diss track?” Minhaj said. “To me, ‘Sympathy is a Knife’ was about something completely different, but then Taylor comes back and I think escalates it with the ‘Actually Romantic’ thing. And I’m kind of thinking to myself, is this fair? Or did Charli draw blood, and Taylor had to respond?”

Harry looked to the ceiling for five seconds while trying to come up with a response to Minhaj’s questions, but the host comically cut him off as he was about to speak.

“Sometimes I just think, where do we go from here, you know?” Minhaj said, which got an awkward laugh and a nod from Harry. The bit ended there, which means the audience never got the hear the ex-royal’s take on the drama—if he had one.

Charli XCX and Taylor Swift onstage (with , Camila Cabello) during better days in 2018. Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Matt Winkelmeyer/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

Charli and Swift’s feud began last year when Charli released “Sympathy is a Knife” as part of her 2024 hit album Brat. The song appeared to shade Swift, saying she didn’t want to see her around. Many fans believe the song was actually about Charli’s insecurities regarding the two singers being compared to each other in the pop industry.

That nuance seemed lost on Swift, as fans believe her new track “Actually Romantic" from her latest album, The Life of A Showgirl, was a not-so-subtle response and dig at Charli.