Why Fans Think Leaked Taylor Swift Song Is Dissing This Star

Taylor Swift may truly have some bad blood according to some Swifties who believe a leaked song is actually a diss track.

Fans on social media have speculated that the 35-year-old pop singer insulted British singer-songwriter Charli XCX in a leaked sample “Actually Romantic” from her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

Charli XCX and Taylor Swift used to perform with one another. George Pimentel/LP5/George Pimentel/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

"I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke's got you brave"



– Taylor Swift dissing Charli xcx on “Actually Romantic” on "The Life Of A Showgirl". pic.twitter.com/i5SmY3mPPp — Pop Base Updates (@PopBaseUpdates) October 2, 2025

Besides the song’s title bearing a resemblance to Charli’s song “Everything Is Romantic,” fans are convinced that the lyrics “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave” is a direct aim at the Brat artist.

Charli, 33, has previously been vocal about her alleged drug use in her songs, with lyrics like “Should we do a little key? Should we have a little line?” in her hit song “365″.

Taylor Swift formerly dated Matty Healy, the lead singer for the band The 1975, in 2023. Robert Kamau/Robert Kamau/GC Images

In the past, Swift and Charli have maintained a public friendship; the “Girl, So Confusing” singer was a featured opening act for Swift’s 2018 “Reputation” tour.

However, the pair reportedly grew apart after Charli became close to Swift’s ex, Matt Healy, who is also the lead vocalist for pop rock band The 1975.

In 2022, Charli began dating Healy’s bandmate, drummer George Daniel, and the pair tied the knot earlier this year in July.

It has also been rumored that Charli was the one to introduce her model friend, Gabbriette Bechtel, to Healy. In 2024, the pair got engaged at a Charli XCX concert.

This is not the first time fans have speculated about their reportedly strained relationship. Last year, fans previously thought that Charli’s “Sympathy Is a Knife” song was about Swift, referencing the lyrics: “Don’t wanna see her backstage at my boyfriend’s show/ Fingers crossed behind my back, I hope they break up quick.”

The “365″ singer refused to clarify whether or not the song was a diss on Swift, and instead stated that people were going to “think what they want to think.”

Charli XCX married George Daniel, who is a bandmate of Matty Healy. JMEnternational/JMEnternational/Getty Images

“People are gonna think what they want to think,” she told New York Magazine. “That song is about me and my feelings and my anxiety and the way my brain creates narratives and stories in my head when I feel insecure and how I don’t want to be in those situations physically when I feel self-doubt.”

In the same article, Swift gave high praise to Charli’s talent, showing no apparent sign of bad blood.

“I’ve been blown away by Charli’s melodic sensibilities since I first heard ‘Stay Away’ in 2011,” Swift said. “Her writing is surreal and inventive, always.”