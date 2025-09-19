Taylor Swift Announces Theater Release Party for New Album
SHOW TIME
Taylor Swift announced Friday a theater release party linked to her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3—Oct 5 only in cinemas!” Swift said in an Instagram post. “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia’, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl ❤️🔥.“ The 89-minute feature will play at 540 AMC Theater locations in the U.S., as well as Cinemark and Regal theaters. An AMC press release added: “While normally prohibited during traditional showtimes, AMC guests are welcome to sing and dance during ‘Taylor Swift| The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.’” The theatrical event will occur over the same period in several other countries like Canada, the U.K., Australia, South Africa and Denmark.