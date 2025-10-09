Taylor Swift Reveals Travis Kelce Mistook Hugh Grant’s Wife for His Favorite Director

Taylor Swift revealed that Travis Kelce once spent an evening dancing with Greta Gerwig without realizing it was her, after a case of mistaken identity led him to confuse the acclaimed director with Hugh Grant’s wife.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday, Swift opened up about what it was like bringing her future fiancé on the road during last year’s mammoth Eras tour, and said the best part was receiving the “tea” from the star-studded afterparties he would attend after each show.

During a stop in London last June, Swift said Kelce was ecstatic about meeting Greta Gerwig, his “favorite director,” but said the encounter ended up being awkward after he cracked a joke about the Barbie movie that fell flat.

He further puzzled Swift by revealing that Gerwig seemed to be unusually close to Hugh Grant throughout the evening, rarely leaving the star’s side, dancing closely with him, and sharing a plethora of inside jokes.

During a stop in London last year, Kelce confused Hugh Grant's wife Anna Eberstein for director Greta Gerwig. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

“I think they might be soulmates,” he told Swift, who exclaimed, “The tea is crazy tonight Travis!”

The plot thickened even further the next day, when clips of Kelce dancing drunkenly with Gerwig at the party started to surface online. When she showed him the footage, the NFL star immediately responded, “Oh, that’s not Greta,” and said the woman in the clips was a complete stranger with whom he’d ended up dancing.

this video is even better after hearing taylor tell the story that travis had no clue he was dancing with Greta 😭 pic.twitter.com/AbDWJhkzQe — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) October 9, 2025

“Do the math,” Swift said, recognizing the case of mistaken identity.

“Is there any chance at all, baby, that you complimented Hugh Grant’s wife, Anna, on her movie, Barbie? And she politely nodded, because she didn’t have the heart to tell you she didn’t direct it?”

“The good thing is he recognized true love,” Meyers joked in response. “He saw soulmates, and he knew you were soulmates.”

To make matters worse, Hugh Grant himself sent Swift a thank-you message following the show, congratulating her on the performance and saying he had a wonderful time meeting her “gigantic boyfriend.”

Kelce later spent the night dancing with Greta Gerwig without realizing who she was. Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

“Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.),” he wrote on X shortly after the show. “Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8-year-old”

In a later interview, Grant said he spent the evening “doing tequila shots with Taylor Swift’s very nice boyfriend, whose name has slipped my mind – Travis. We went crazy.”