Jason Kelce Grills Travis About Taylor Swift’s New NSFW Song

Jason Kelce wasted no time putting his brother on the spot over Taylor Swift’s saucy new track about him.

In the latest episode of their New Heights podcast Wednesday, the former NFL star pressed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce about his fiancée’s sexually charged track “Wood,” from her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

“How do you feel about ‘Wood’? Let’s ask this,” the elder Kelce, 37, said with a grin. “How do you feel about ‘Wood’?”

Travis, 35, burst out laughing, throwing his head back as his brother tried to keep a straight face. “It’s a great song,” Travis said. Jason pushed further, asking if he felt “confident” or “cocky” after hearing the lyrics.

Jason Kelce, seen celebrating Taylor Swift and Travis’ engagement, ribbed his brother over the Swift track “Wood.” New Heights/X

“No,” Travis replied. “Any song, you know that she references me is very… I love that girl, what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in any way...”

Jason chimed in and noted that “Wood” seemed to reference his brother’s anatomy. Travis protested, “What?! I think you’re not understanding the song. No way!” Jason then read out the lyric “Redwood tree / Ain’t hard to see,” sending Travis into hysterics.

Taylor Swift appeared with Travis Kelce on his “New Heights” podcast before their engagement. Screengrab

“I thought redwood was a little—it was a generous word,” Jason joked. “If somebody wrote a song about me, it would be like ‘Japanese maple / sometimes can see,’” he added, prompting laughter around the studio.

The track also includes playful nods to his New Heights podcast, with Swift singing, “Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck / New heights of manhood, I ain’t gotta knock on wood.”

Speaking with Jimmy Fallon, Swift explained how “Wood” came together. “I wanna do a throwback, timeless-sounding song, and I have this idea of ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood,’ and it would be all superstitions… it really started out in a very innocent place! I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing and I don’t know how we got here, but I love the song so much.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, seen after his Super Bowl win in February 2024, are famously headed for the altar. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

She later told SiriusXM that her mom, Andrea, thought the track was “about superstitions.” “That’s the joy of the double entendre,” Swift said. “It just goes right over their head.”