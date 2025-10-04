Taylor Swift on Touring New Album Soon: ‘I Am So Tired’
SWIFT BREAK
Taylor Swift admitted that she has no plans to tour for her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which dropped on Friday. “I’m gonna be really honest with you,” Swift told BBC Radio 1. “Like, I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I would want to do it really, really well again.” The “Cruel Summer” singer said that she “had so much fun” on the Eras tour, which raked in a staggering $2.2 billion, making it the most profitable concert tour ever. The tour, which ran from March 2023 to December 2024, with 149 shows in 51 cities, was “the most exhausting challenge ever, physically,” Swift said. “I could only do the Eras Tour when I was on the Eras Tour and that’s two years of having no other hobbies. And now I have the hobbies again,” she added. Her new album has already earned $15 million in its first day of pre-sales, according to a Deadline report. The album has a film of the same name running in AMC theaters from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, which is forecasted to earn between $29 million and $31 million in its opening weekend.