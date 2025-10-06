Obsessed

Taylor Swift Reveals Mom’s Reaction to Racy Song

OUT OF THE WOODS

“That’s the joy of the double entendre… it just goes right over their head,” Taylor Swift said when commenting on her explicit new song.

Amber Brace
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Andrea Swift and Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur/AMA2010/Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Taylor Swift has revealed her mother’s reaction to her naughty song “Wood,” which appears on her new album The Life of a Showgirl. The explicit track has generated buzz around the lyrics’ double entendres, which fans and critics believe are about the star’s fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The 14-time Grammy Award winner shared with SiriusXM that her mom, Andrea Swift, believes the “song is about superstitions, popular superstitions.” “That’s the joy of the double entendre,” Swift said. “It just goes right over their head,” she continued. Some would argue the lyrics aren’t all that vague: “He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.” The couple shared their relationship with the public in September 2023 after months of media speculation when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. She opened up about her muse with SiriusXM: “He’s the best… no one else on the planet that’s ever been even remotely similar to him.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory.
Patrick Smith/Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Read it at Yahoo Entertainment
Amber Brace

Amber Brace

Breaking News Intern

amber.brace@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now