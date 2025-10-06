Taylor Swift Reveals Mom’s Reaction to Racy Song

Taylor Swift has revealed her mother’s reaction to her naughty song “Wood,” which appears on her new album The Life of a Showgirl. The explicit track has generated buzz around the lyrics’ double entendres, which fans and critics believe are about the star’s fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The 14-time Grammy Award winner shared with SiriusXM that her mom, Andrea Swift, believes the “song is about superstitions, popular superstitions.” “That’s the joy of the double entendre,” Swift said. “It just goes right over their head,” she continued. Some would argue the lyrics aren’t all that vague: “He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs.” The couple shared their relationship with the public in September 2023 after months of media speculation when Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. She opened up about her muse with SiriusXM: “He’s the best… no one else on the planet that’s ever been even remotely similar to him.”

