Taylor Swift Silences Trump’s New Attempt to Hijack Her Song

Taylor Swift has embarrassed Donald Trump on social media for the second time this month.

Days after removing her song “August” from a TikTok post from Trump’s account, the singer has taken down yet another. On Wednesday, the White House’s TikTok account posted a montage of Trump set to Swift’s song “I Bet You Think About Me,” captioning the post with a riff on the lyrics, “We know you think about us 🤭.”

The video’s audio was promptly removed by Thursday. The now-awkwardly silent video of Trump smiling and pointing, however, remains live.

It is the second post of its kind from Trumpland, following his social media team’s attempt to troll the singer earlier this month. The Trump team’s TikTok account posted a video of him and Melania staring at fireworks from a balcony on August 3, which included the text, “Mood because it’s August and Donald Trump is your president.”

That video was set to Swift’s track, “August,” and to be sure that she saw it, the account tagged her in the caption: “I’m sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song! #taylorswift #maga #august.”

Fans flooded the comment section to call on Swift to have the song removed, and by Sunday, the couple’s stilted clip was audioless. Later, Swift’s song was replaced by a generic country-style song with the lyrics, “I love Trump, I love Trump, Make America Great Again.” Swift hasn’t commented on either video.

According to The Hill, an older video from last November featuring her song “Father Figure” has also been muted.

Swift's stance on Trump in 2020. screengrab.

The megastar voiced her opposition to Trump in 2020, slamming him on X for “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency” and promising to “vote you out.” Still, Trump fantasized about the star endorsing him ahead of his next run at the White House, posting an AI-generated endorsement of himself on the star’s behalf.

In 2024, she endorsed Kamala Harris, which drew Trump’s ire as he declared, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” in a post to his Truth Social. Months after winning the election, he kept the hate train going as he trolled the star in another post, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Trump, 80, seemed to have lost his place in the history of their long-running feud when he wished Swift well ahead of her marriage to football player Travis Kelce months later. “Well, I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player and he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck,” the president said last August.

Though the star seems to have forced the removal of her music from Trump’s posts, she has remained publicly silent about his actions throughout his second term.