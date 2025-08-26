Trump Finds Love for Taylor Swift After Hate Tour

President Donald Trump has suddenly found kind words for Taylor Swift, calling her a “terrific person,” after months of railing against the singer.

Trump declared “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” last September after the superstar endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. He has repeatedly attacked her on Truth Social ever since—including just weeks ago.

After Swift on Tuesday announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, however, the president struck a very different note.

Taylor Swift announced “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married” in an Instagram post Tuesday. Instagram/TaylorSwift

When a reporter asked Trump for his reaction to the “biggest pop culture news of the year” during Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Vice President JD Vance shot the president an awkward grin, perhaps bracing for another tirade against Swift.

Instead, Trump said, “Well I wish them a lot of luck,” prompting confused laughter from the room.

“I think he’s a great player and he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person,” he continued. “So I wish them a lot of luck.”

Earlier this month, Donald Trump compared MAGA’s new poster girl Sydney Sweeney with "woke" Taylor Swift in a Truth Social post. Donald Trump/Truth Social

It’s a massive about-face for Trump, who gloated earlier this month about having triggered what he perceives as drop in Swift’s popularity by declaring war on the left-leaning singer last year.

“Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT,” the president wrote as part of a Truth Social rant against “woke” public figures and companies.

For what its worth, Trump has been at least somewhat supportive of Swift and Kelce’s romance in the past.

Trump didn't have a lot of encouraging words for Swift and Kelce when the couple first confirmed their relationship in September 2023. David Eulitt/Getty Images

When the couple first confirmed their relationship in September 2023, Trump told the Daily Caller, “I wish the best for both of them. I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not—most likely not.”

Unlike his soon-to-be wife, Kelce never made a public endorsement in last year’s presidential race.

And despite Trump’s digs at his girlfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said it was “awesome” and “a great honor” to have Trump in attendance at the Super Bowl in February.