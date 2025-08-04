Taylor Swift’s Ex Reveals Surprising Baby News

Calvin Harris has welcomed his first child with wife Vick Hope, a British television presenter and journalist, sharing the life update via his Instagram Monday.

The pair married in 2023 and have since welcomed their son, Micah, on July 20, according to the social media post.

Calvin Harris pictured with his new son Micah. Calvin Harris/Instagram

“My wife is a superhero and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful,” reads the caption.

The instagram post showed a series of photos, including Harris holding his newborn son against his chest while sitting on an couch basking in the sunlight. A standout amongst the pictures was a graphic photo of Hope’s bloody placenta, which was dehydrated and turned into pills.

“Pic 1 was sufficient. Why share that placenta pic? 😂. Vile. Congrats 💙” read one comment.

Calvin Harris, known for collaborating with big names and creating hit songs like This Is What You Came For with Rihanna and One Kiss with Dua Lipa, was involved in a high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift prior to meeting his current partner.

The two musicians dated from March 2015 to June 2016, and while they were said to have ended the relationship amicably, more controversy arose after a friend of Swift said Harris was “intimidated” by her success.

“[Harris] said on multiple occasions that he was intimidated by Taylor, which is why he would not attend any events where she was being honored, or any award shows unless he was nominated,” the friend told People the day after the couple confirmed their break up.

Meanwhile, a source close to Harris told People that he “very much admires her as a person and what she has been able to do with her career. This is what drew him to her in the first place.”

“She works incredibly hard for things that she believes in,” the source said. “He always saw that as an amazing quality. They are still friendly.”

Swift would go on to date Tom Hiddleston while Harris got back with one of his former partners, model Aarika Wolf whom he dated back in 2014.