Ariana Grande has had it with the recent fascination with her appearance.

In a joint interview with Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo , the pop star weighed in on the pressures of looking perfect—and how she deals with constant online discourse about her weight. Speaking to French social media star Sally (aka Crazy Sally), Grande said, “I’ve been doing this in front of the public and been a specimen in a Petri dish really since I was 16 or 17. I have heard it all. I’ve heard every version of it.”

Conversations on the Wicked star’s body—specifically her thin physique—have been a constant throughout the film’s press run.

“It’s hard to protect yourself from that noise,” Grande continued. “It’s something that is uncomfortable no matter what scale you’re experiencing it on, even if you go to Thanksgiving dinner and someone’s granny says ‘Oh my god you look skinner, what happened? Or ‘You look heavier, what happened?’”

The pop star proceeded to critique the level of “comfortability” many people have with sharing their opinions on stars’ looks.

“I’m really lucky to have the support system that I have and to just know and trust that I’m beautiful. But I do know what the pressure of that noise feels like.”

“It’s been a resident in my life since I was 17,” she continued. “I just don’t invite it in anymore. I have work to do, I have a life to live, I have friends to love on. I have so much love. It’s not invited, so I don’t leave space for it anymore.”

She also encouraged others to similarly protect their boundaries, saying: “You keep yourself safe because no one has the right to say s---.”