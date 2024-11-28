Cynthia Erivo Is ‘OK’ With ‘Wicked’ Fans Singing Along With Movie

Russian president Vladimir Putin has a secret daughter who’s a hipster DJ living in Paris under a pseudonym, according to reports. Elizaveta Krivonogikh, 21, is allegedly the result of an affair the Kremlin chief had when married to ex-wife Lyudmila Putina. He has been linked to her mother Svetlana Krivonogikh. An investigation by the Ukrainian television station TSN suggests that the young woman uses the name Luiza Rozova, as well as traveling under the name Elizaveta Olegovna Rudnova. Flight logs and a shared phone number link Krivonogikh to the Rudnova persona, reports stated. Officially, Putin has only two daughters—Maria and Katerina—but his life has been shrouded in secrecy for years. Former cleaner Svetlana Krivonogikh, 49, has been linked to the Russian president in the past, and she has a daughter born in 2003 who looks “phenomenally similar” to Putin. The Kremlin called this report, from the Proekt investigative journalism group, “gutter press”.
