The 11 Best Movies to Watch in Theaters This Holiday Season

Nothing says the holidays like BDSM sex, Dracula, and a twink singing Bob Dylan songs .

So we’re in for a great time at cinemas this year, with buzzy titles like Nicole Kidman ’s Babygirl, the eerie Nosferatu, and Timothée Chalamet ’s crooning in A Complete Unknown leading the list of must-see movies.

Whether you’re looking for an excuse to escape your family or spend some quality time sharing a bucket of popcorn in front of a big screen, we’ve assembled a list of the films worth braving the cold to trek to the cinemas for this holiday season. From blockbusters to Oscar contenders and family-friendly hedgehogs, we’ve got everyone covered.

Kraven the Hunter (Dec. 13)

Kraven the Hunter hasn’t screened for critics yet, so we don’t know if it’s good—and audiences have certainly expressed a certain Marvel and superhero fatigue. I’m not a comic-book person myself, so I haven’t the slightest idea what this movie is about. But it stars undeniable smoke show Aaron Taylor-Johnson and it sounds like he’s going to be craven about hunting things, so I’m in!

Ethan Herisse stars as Elwood and Brandon Wilson as Turner.

Nickel Boys (Dec. 13)

For those hoping to impress their families with how much of a sophisticated cinephile they are, Nickel Boys is a major Oscar player. Based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, the film is cinematically audacious in a way that’s polarized some critics—but those who love it, love it.

September 5 (Dec. 13)

This is just a plain ole’ nuts-and-bolts good movie . About the ABC sports TV crew who, while covering the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, ended up chronicling one of the most harrowing and monumental global news stories of the time: the hostage-taking and eventual murder of 11 Israeli athletes and coaches.

Nicole Kidman and Harry Dickinson in "Babygirl"

Babygirl (Dec. 20)

Nicole Kidman delivering a provocative, adventurous, brave, and, ultimately, mesmerizing acting performance? Real original. Yet there’s nothing reductive about her work in Babygirl as a businesswoman who becomes entranced with her intern and has an awakening as they engage in a steamy BDSM sexual relationship.

The Brutalist (Dec. 20)

Overwhelmed by too much family time over the holidays and need an escape? The Brutalist has you covered, with its runtime of three hours and 35 minutes. It helps that it’s also spectacular, an epic in every way that’s pegged as a major Best Picture and Best Actor contender, the latter for star Adrien Brody.

Disney/Disney

Mufasa: The Lion King (Dec. 20)

From what I’ve gathered from trailers for this origin story of Simba’s father is that it’s basically a redux of the storyline from The Lion King, just this time with Mufasa. I mean, if it ain’t broke… The most exciting prospect for this film is its director Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, The Underground Railroad), who’s never done a film on this scale with effects like these before.

Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone and Jim Carrey as Ivo Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Dec. 20)

Sorry, not sorry: These Sonic movies are more fun than they have any right to be. May they make 100 more.

Better Man (Dec. 25)

In Better Man, Robbie Williams stars as himself, but also at certain points is played by a CGI monkey. May all future biopics be this completely out of their minds.

A Complete Unknown (Dec. 25)

James Mangold, the director who made the Johnny and June Carter Cash film Walk the Line, is giving the treatment to Bob Dylan . Timothée Chalamet plays Dylan, and does his own singing. Get ready for all the tween girls in your life to suddenly become obsessed with “Like a Rolling Stone.”

The Fire Inside (Dec. 25)

A good, inspirational sports movie is invaluable over the holiday season: giving you the motivation to actually kickstart those New Year’s exercise resolutions.

Aidan Monaghan/Aidan Monaghan/Focus Features

Nosferatu (Dec. 25)