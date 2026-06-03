‘The Bear’ Star Reveals Massive Keepsake He Stole From Set

Jeremy Allen White revealed he took a massive memento from the set of The Bear ahead of the acclaimed FX series’ conclusion.

The 35-year-old actor told Jimmy Kimmel that he took “many” souvenirs from the show as it concluded production for its fifth season in early March. The most significant one, however, was a butcher’s block table that has been a part of the set from season 1.

The Emmy-winner said he took the block table “that’s been in the corner of ‘The Beef,’ the restaurant that you saw when the show started in the sandwich shop.”

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri became the break-out stars from the show. FX

“And it’s the only thing that really remained during the evolution from ‘The Beef’ into ‘The Bear.’ It remained in the same corner. It was the only thing from the old world that came into our new world,” White explained. “And I stole that.”

“I got it shipped out. It weighs about 400 pounds...It’s in my driveway under a tarp. I just know that wherever it lands, it’s going to stay there, so I’m just being very careful about where I put it.”

White will soon appear in the sequel to 2010’s The Social Network, also directed by Aaron Sorkin. The biographical drama, titled The Social Reckoning, also stars Mikey Madison, Jeremy Strong, Bill Burr, Wunmi Mosaku, Billy Magnussen, and Betty Gilpin.

Jeremy Allen White took a massive keepsake home from the set. Hulu

White won critical acclaim for his role as Carmy, the main character on The Bear, which has won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards in total. White himself grabbed three consecutive Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Critics’ Choice Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards for his performance.

The fourth season of the show, which aired last June, left viewers in shock, with an explosive climax.

Hulu confirmed that the fifth season will be the last. The Bear will premiere its final chapter on June 25.