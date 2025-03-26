Hot Takessee-this

The Books ‘White Lotus’ Characters Are Reading Are Hilarious

THE MIKE WHITE BOOK CLUB

Jaclyn really carted Barbra Streisand’s 970-page tome all the way from L.A. to Thailand?!

Laura Wheatman Hill
Laura Wheatman Hill 

Freelance Writer

A photo illustration of Sarah Catherine Hook, Aimee Lou Wood, and Parker Posey on The White Lotus.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/HBO
Laura Wheatman Hill

Laura Wheatman Hill

Freelance Writer

lwheatma

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Industry News‘Adolescence’ Creator Fires Back at ‘Absurd’ Backlash to Hit Netflix Show
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
The Last LaughWhat Shocked ‘Surrounded’ Star Sam Seder Most About His MAGA Opponents
Matt Wilstein
Reviews‘Ash’: The Sci-Fi Horror Film Moviegoers Have Been Waiting For
Nick Schager
CelebrityHow Disney Tried to Save ‘Snow White’ by Silencing Rachel Zegler
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Recaps‘RHOBH’ Finale: Intense Bullying of Sutton Reaches New, Unpleasant Height
Alec Karam