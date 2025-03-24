Hot Takessee-this

‘The White Lotus’: The Funniest Memes About This Week’s Insane Episode

Let’s laugh, cringe, and process what happened together.

Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern

Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey
Stefano Delia/HBO/Stefano Delia/HBO

Last night’s episode of The White Lotus was a fever dream wrapped in drama. First, there was Tim Ratliff’s (Jason Isaacs) suicide-murder fake outs. Then, there was the brotherly fondling session on the yacht. And finally, a showdown between Laurie (Carrie Coon) and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) over (*checks notes*) a boy.

Titled “Denials” (because denying reality is basically the theme of the show at this point), Sunday night’s episode has set the internet ablaze with some of the juiciest meme reactions we’ve seen since the season kicked off. So, in true meme-ification fashion, here’s a roundup of the best White Lotus reactions that perfectly sum up our collective confusion, cringe, and chaotic delight.

Tim and His Trigger-Happy Imagination

At the beginning of the episode, Tim kills himself, only for the whole thing to turn out to be a fake out. At the end of the episode, Tim kills his wife, Victoria (Parker Posey), only for that too, to be a fake out. There are simply too many Tim fake outs in this episode.

#Thank God Gaitok got his gun back

The Ratliff Brother-on-Brother Love

The Ratliff brothers went from dipping their toes into the incest pool to fully plunging into the deep end.

Everyone knew it was going to happen eventually, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t still shocked—although perhaps not as shocked as the brothers themselves.

‘The White Lotus’ Brother Incest Scene Finally HappenedBROTHERLY LOVE
Kevin Fallon
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola

First, Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), the model dating Gary/Greg, spills the beans about what happened to Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) at the hotel pool, who at first, tries to deny the whole thing, only to realize the truth and walk away in horror.

Lochlan (Sam Nivola) has a flashback to what happened mid-meditation at a Buddhist temple with Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook). The monk instructs everyone to “empty your mind,” but his words seems to have the opposite effect on Lochlan, who suddenly recalls in horror that he gave his brother a handie.

Laurie versus Jaclyn

The girls are fighting.

After Kate (Leslie Bibb) reveals to Laurie that Jaclyn slept with the hot Russian hotel worker, she is understandably annoyed. After all, Jaclyn spent the entire vacation egging Laurie to hook up with him, only to do it herself, leading to some tense confrontations between the lifelong besties.

This week was all about denials, so it’s a fair assumption that next week is going to involve some confrontations. Let’s just hope everyone is ready for them.

