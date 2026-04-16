‘The Daily Show’ Tears Apart Trump’s Crazy Diet Coke Theory

A late-night comedian had a field day after the White House’s top TV doctor revealed Donald Trump’s wild theory that Diet Coke is good for human health because it kills grass.

In a clip aired on The Daily Show, MAGA physician Dr Oz revealed the theory while speaking to Donald Trump Jr. on his podcast Triggered.

“Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass. It’s poured on grass—so therefore must kill cancer cells inside the body,” he said, as the Trump scion laughed it off.

Dr. Oz and Don Jr. discussed the president's diet and his belief that Diet Coke has powerful cancer-fighting properties. Rumble/Triggered

Rotating Daily Show host Ronny Chieng was not convinced. “‘Diet Coke kills grass, so diet Coke must be good for me’ is a crazy theory,” he said.

“This kills plants, so safe to assume it’ll kill cancer cells and not everything else in my body—flawless logic. Also, why does he think that diet soda kills grass? That’s not a thing. Are we sure he hasn’t accidentally been drinking Roundup? That would explain a lot, actually.”

Chieng trashed Trump's alleged theory. The Daily Show/Comedy Central

Diet Coke can kill grass. The sugar-free soda’s cocktail of phosphoric and carbonic acids can disrupt soil chemistry, lowering the pH and stressing turf over time. Its sodium content and synthetic additives can also leave lawns yellowed.

There is no credible scientific evidence, however, to support Trump’s claim that the soft drink can kill cancer cells.

Chieng, meanwhile, also turned his attention to Don Jr.’s reaction during the podcast. “I love how Don Junior just laughs at this. Like, if someone told me this about my dad, I’d be concerned. But Don Junior’s just like, ‘Oh yeah, my dad’s brain sure is bad!’”

After the clip circulated, reporters pressed the White House for clarification. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted the wild theory was evidence of the president’s wacky sense of humor. “As we all know, the president has a very good sense of humor. I have heard him tell this joke before,” she said.

Don Jr., however, appeared less certain it was purely a punchline. “Maybe he’s on to something,” he said on the podcast. “Because I will say this: I know a lot of guys pushing 80, not a lot have his level of energy, recall, stamina.”

Trump is well-documented as a devoted Diet Coke drinker, reportedly consuming multiple cans per day.