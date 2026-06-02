‘The Hills’ Star Reveals A-Lister Exposed Himself to Her

Reality star Kristin Cavallari confessed that a “very famous man” exposed himself to her on a date.

The Hills star, 39, told the story on her podcast, Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari. Cavallari said the incident occurred after going on two “really great dates” with the celebrity. On the second date, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, things took a turn, she said.

The pair “got a suite, swam all day, took showers separately and ate dinner on the patio,” she recounted. But at some point, her date wanted to discuss “insecurities about your body you just want to get over with…when you first start dating somebody.”

Kristin Cavallari said the A-Lister will never be named. YouTube/Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

“I have a mole on my d---,” she recalled him saying. “He’s like, ‘It’s not like that bad, but it’s noticeable. Can I just show it to you?’”

“So he pulls out his d---, first time I’ve seen it. I’m literally sitting there going, I don’t see anything. I think he said it was more like flesh-colored, like a white mole,” Cavallari said.

“Like I’m not even kidding,” she said, laughing with her guest, hairstylist Justin Anderson, who called the story “so weird.”

Cavallari rose to fame on "The Hills." MTV

Cavallari added that she is “proud to be able to sit here” and say that she “didn’t do anything with the d---.”

“Later, I was thinking about it, and I was like, “Oh my God, that’s what he tells every f---ing girl to get his d--- out,” she said.

The reality TV star said that the incident took place four years ago and that she would never reveal his name.

“That’s all I’m going to say ‘cause I really don’t want anyone to be able to pinpoint who this might be,” she said definitively.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler were married from 2013 until their divorce in 2022. Getty Images

Cavallari is known for a repertoire of reality TV roles, rising to fame on The Hills and, years later, having her own E! reality show, Very Cavallari.

The media personality also weighed in on her Hills co-star Spencer Pratt’s bid for mayor of L.A., telling Andy Cohen last month, “I honestly could see him winning. People in California really are excited about him.”

Cavallari was previously married to Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler from 2013 to 2022. The former couple has three children.