The Hit Rock Band Playing Concerts in Fans’ Backyards

The All-American Rejects hopes their new tour gives big venue concerts hell.

In a move that feels straight out of an early 2000s comedy (which makes sense, given the band’s rise to fame during that era), the All-American Rejects are kicking off the first leg on what they are calling their House Party Tour.

As the name suggests, the iconic rock band is choosing to forego expensive venues or large arenas for their tour; instead, they will be playing at venues crowdsourced by fans, ranging from houses to bowling alleys and other DIY venues. The tour is a chance for fans to hear anthems like “Dirty Little Secret,” “Gives You Hell,” and “Move Along”—for next to nothing.

It’s a cool move, even for one of the hottest rock bands from the Y2K era.

In an interview with Vulture, Tyson Ritter, the lead singer of the band, gave readers some insight into why they thought it was so important to do their tour this way

“I recently read something about people financing their tickets,” Ritter explained. “[It’s] the complete inaccessibility of the concert experience in 2025, and how it’s juxtaposed against these wild and weird economic times.”

Since the pandemic, the industry has gone completely topsy turvy, with sky-high ticket prices, scalpers, and Ticketmaster doing, well, its Ticketmaster thing. The process of getting concert tickets has left fans fuming over both their favorite artists and the ticketing services.

In the past year alone, snagging tickets for megastars like Beyoncé and Lady Gaga has felt more like an Olympic event. It’s stressful, expensive, and tiring.

So, it’s no surprise the Rejects think concert culture is “broken.” And despite the buzz around their House Party Tour, making money isn’t the goal. In fact, the band is fully aware they will lose money doing this, but they don’t care.

“We took $50,000 out of our own pockets, booked a bus, put the crew salary on, and started this wild sort of ride,” Ritter said.

So far, the All-American Rejects turned up at the University of Southern California.

@theallamericanrejects When we invade your campus, be prepared to live the movie. USC was a midnight day dream destined to be repeated… what college should we hit next? Drop a comment. Welcome to the Sandbox Era. Special thanks to all who donated to support @kxscradio, and the wonderful small but mighty legion of organizers that put this together on a whim. ♬ original sound - The All-American Rejects

Next, they played at a bowling alley in Minneapolis, after their planned house party got rained out.

“We called this local bowling alley in Minneapolis on Friday night. The owner was like, ‘Nobody’s here, yeah, you can do it,’” Ritter said.

Then, it was a farm in Iowa and a house party in Tennessee and Missouri.

@theallamericanrejects The movie that was tonight. Complete with police cameo, but the supporting cast was too feral to let us go without a kiss goodbye. Roll credits. Thx to our director Andy Knight 📹 ♬ original sound - The All-American Rejects

For the Rejects, they believe that concerts should be about the love of the music, not the price tag of the show. And for that, we say: “how Rock & Roll of them.”