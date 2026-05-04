The Most Heinous Looks at the Bezos-Sponsored Met Gala

Fashion is art, but not every canvas deserves a frame.

A-listers, Hollywood elites, and billionaires climbed the grand staircase of New York City’s Metropolitan Museum on Monday evening for the Met Gala, dressed in elaborate and eyebrow-raising interpretations of this year’s theme, “Costume Art.”

A number of celebrities declined invitations to this year’s event amid backlash about its sponsorship by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Jeff Bezos’ wife, Lauren Sánchez, is serving as honorary chair of the 2026 Met Gala. This year’s co-chairs are Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

Protests against the ultra-wealthy couple—who are serving as honorary chairs of the gala—have swept through New York, with slogans such as “Boycott the Bezos Met Gala” projected onto the Bezoses’ $80 million penthouse near Madison Square Park.

The stars who did show up for the glitzy gala arrived in looks inspired by the dress code “Fashion is Art,” a theme whose open-endedness yielded some baffling misfires.

Here are the 2026 Met Gala looks that proved not all art belongs on the red carpet.

Lena Dunham

The Girls star was nearly swallowed by a dense cluster of red feathers scrunched around her neck, contrasting with featherless sections that revealed a sparkle-encrusted red layer underneath.

Daniel Cole/REUTERS

Katy Perry

Flapping open a metallic visor to reveal her face, the pop singer looked like she was still cosplaying as an astronaut more than a year after her 11-minute space trip with Lauren Sánchez aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. Perhaps it’s time to come back down to Earth.

Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Daniel Cole/REUTERS

Ben Platt

The actor and singer hit the theme, but little else landed. The suit looked stiff and cheap, the trousers sat awkwardly high above the ankle, and the cotton-candy palette would make any painter wince.

Daniel Cole/REUTERS

Doja Cat

The Grammy-winning artist is celebrated for pushing fashion boundaries and looking good doing it, which makes it all the more puzzling that she would trade her signature flair for what resembled a plastic bag.

Brendan Mcdermid/REUTERS

Lauren Sánchez Bezos

Lauren Sánchez apparently didn’t get the memo about the gala’s dress code, despite serving as honorary chair—nothing about her dress reads “Fashion is Art.” From the unexciting matte color to the striking lack of texture, the billionaire seems to have opted out of both fashion and art.

Daniel Cole/REUTERS

Hugh Jackman

The actor may as well have been Sánchez’s plus one to the fundraising gala, so little did he stray from convention. Jackman arrived in a tuxedo, white shirt, and black bow tie—an outfit that could have come straight from any awards show on the calendar.

Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

This is a developing story and will be updated.