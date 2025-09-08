The who’s who and the who’s that of the music industry invaded New York for Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The red carpet turned into a sea of nearly-there outfits, with see-through and saucy looks the theme of the night. Lingerie and sheer dresses were a staple of the nearly-nude red carpet, while cutouts and slits were also on the menu.

Not everyone seemed to get the memo, however.

Here’s a rundown of the most heinous red carpet looks.

FKA Twigs

Forget AirPods, the inventive musician has just invented hairphones–braided with her own locks. A whole lotta torso and fierce grills that suggest it wasn’t just a musical influence she got from Madonna for her latest album.

FKA Twigs - clock the hair. Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Doja Cat

The rapper, who was also seen eating her lipstick on the red carpet, was not afraid to show off her assets.

Doja Cat holding it all in. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yungblud

The U.K. rocker is a shirt-dodger from way back and is clearly match fit, but here those Jim Morrison-esque dangerously low-slung leather pants let you see the carpet does indeed match the drapes. Good to see him hanging with fellow turbo-eyeliner fan Taylor Momsen.

Yungblud and Taylor Momsen having a pouty ab-off. Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Tate McCrae

The dancer-turned-singer kept with the barely-there theme in a sheer gown from French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, later wearing even less in her performance.

Tate McRae - sheer we go! Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Tate McRae performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV

Maria Zardoya

Her band, the Marias, has over 30 million Spotify listeners each month, but you can always do with more attention. Bucking Paramount’s call for no nudity, Maria wore a see-through outfit with some very strategic hair placement.

Maria Zardoya's hair is saving us from having to blur this photo, cheers. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Valentina Ferrer

The Argentine model flaunted her curves in basic black.

Valentina Ferrer turning heads. TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Zara Larsson

The Swedish singer channels Paris Hilton somewhere between The Simple Life and home movie eras.

Zara Larsson letting most of it hang out in New York. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Meg Stalter

The hilarious Too Much/Hacks star was never going to be boring. There’s a lot going on here, but shout out to the bedazzled Dunkin’ Donuts cup attached to a pearl necklace and those danger nails.

Megan Stalter in sensible footwear. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Conan Grey

The Californian singer is having a moment with “Vodka Cranberry,” so why not capitalize on that by dressing as a swashbuckling pantomime pirate sailor complete with glam rock heels plus feathers and frills for days? Deliberately bonkers.

Conan Gray was ready to make an impact. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson

Fun fact: Diana Ross is her mother-in-law.

Ashlee Simpson is still here, y'all. Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Chance the Rapper

Chaneling college student.

Chance the Rapper - backpack chic. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

LL Cool J and Simone Smith

Something about the choice of hats.

LL Cool J and Simone Smith love a pattern. Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Summer Walker

Hat designer: Fraggle Rock.

Summer Walker with big hat, tiny handbag. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino

Nice of Paramount to throw Mr and Mrs Situation an invite and a chance to get out of the house and, er, dress up.

Jersey Shore realness. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Luke Grimes

Dread carpet is when your publicist tells you that you REALLY have to attend. This is called doing the least.

Actor and musician Luke Grimes. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Rebecca Black

The “Friday” hitmaker giving a shout-out to Nanna’s tablecloth.