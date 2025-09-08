The who’s who and the who’s that of the music industry invaded New York for Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards.
The red carpet turned into a sea of nearly-there outfits, with see-through and saucy looks the theme of the night. Lingerie and sheer dresses were a staple of the nearly-nude red carpet, while cutouts and slits were also on the menu.
Not everyone seemed to get the memo, however.
Here’s a rundown of the most heinous red carpet looks.
FKA Twigs
Forget AirPods, the inventive musician has just invented hairphones–braided with her own locks. A whole lotta torso and fierce grills that suggest it wasn’t just a musical influence she got from Madonna for her latest album.
Doja Cat
The rapper, who was also seen eating her lipstick on the red carpet, was not afraid to show off her assets.
Yungblud
The U.K. rocker is a shirt-dodger from way back and is clearly match fit, but here those Jim Morrison-esque dangerously low-slung leather pants let you see the carpet does indeed match the drapes. Good to see him hanging with fellow turbo-eyeliner fan Taylor Momsen.
Tate McCrae
The dancer-turned-singer kept with the barely-there theme in a sheer gown from French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin, later wearing even less in her performance.
Maria Zardoya
Her band, the Marias, has over 30 million Spotify listeners each month, but you can always do with more attention. Bucking Paramount’s call for no nudity, Maria wore a see-through outfit with some very strategic hair placement.
Valentina Ferrer
The Argentine model flaunted her curves in basic black.
Zara Larsson
The Swedish singer channels Paris Hilton somewhere between The Simple Life and home movie eras.
Meg Stalter
The hilarious Too Much/Hacks star was never going to be boring. There’s a lot going on here, but shout out to the bedazzled Dunkin’ Donuts cup attached to a pearl necklace and those danger nails.
Conan Grey
The Californian singer is having a moment with “Vodka Cranberry,” so why not capitalize on that by dressing as a swashbuckling pantomime pirate sailor complete with glam rock heels plus feathers and frills for days? Deliberately bonkers.
Ashlee Simpson
Fun fact: Diana Ross is her mother-in-law.
Chance the Rapper
Chaneling college student.
LL Cool J and Simone Smith
Something about the choice of hats.
Summer Walker
Hat designer: Fraggle Rock.
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino
Nice of Paramount to throw Mr and Mrs Situation an invite and a chance to get out of the house and, er, dress up.
Luke Grimes
Dread carpet is when your publicist tells you that you REALLY have to attend. This is called doing the least.
Rebecca Black
The “Friday” hitmaker giving a shout-out to Nanna’s tablecloth.