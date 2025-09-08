Doja Cat Opens Bizarre MTV VMAs by Eating Her Lipstick

The MTV VMAs opened with a time warp. Or maybe a time machine, jumping back and forth to a bizarre nostalgia for a bygone era of relevancy while also hinting at the onetime zeitgeist-seizing show’s future of gasping for attention.

Once the biggest night in pop culture packed with boundary-pushing celebrities and provocateurs on the coolest network on television, this year’s VMAs was noteworthy for airing on CBS, hinting that the network that long-stopped airing music videos is no longer capable of holding an audience for its signature award shows.

Moreover, the telecast began with host LL Cool J, touting the names of the artists that supposedly were “big gets” for the show: Busta Rhymes, Mariah Carey, Aerosmith, Ricky Martin, Paris Hilton, and Lenny Kravitz. The hottest lineup of two decades ago.

Bless her heart, Doja Cat tried to manufacture a quintessential VMAs buzzy moment on the red carpet before the show. She wore a barely-there Balmain minidress and carried a $6,000 lipstick clutch. Putting on a show from the step-and-repeat, she then applied the lipstick and…ate it.

Yes, Doja Cat ate her lipstick.

Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

She also was the telecast’s first performer, continuing the “what year is this?” vibes by beginning her act with a saxophone solo from Kenny G. She then launched into her single “Jealous Type,” a catchy tune paying such devoted homage to ’80s pop that you might wonder if it was a remake of a Paula Abdul or Janet Jackson song.

To be clear, it’s hard for an Old Man like me to begrudge this. Love Paula Abdul. Love Janet Jackson. The performance was a ton of fun.

Even if the show wasn’t airing on CBS, I’d be tracking down to watch it on MTV to watch my end-all, be-all, Mariah Carey, in all her glory.

Ricky Martin performs Livin' La Vida Loca at tonight’s MTV #vmas pic.twitter.com/sdLQ1yS5Ha — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2025

And Ricky Martin, ay caramba. That CBS time machine is an impressive one. The second act of the night, he performed a medley of his greatest hits, he looked, danced, and sounded like not a day has passed since his circa-Y2K heyday.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get more throwback, Jessica Simpson walked on stage to deliver Martin a special trophy.