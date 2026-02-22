The Most Heinous Looks From the BAFTA Awards

The BAFTAs are a time to celebrate the best British and international films—and questionable red carpet looks.

The awards show, held on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London, has so far honored actors like Sean Penn and Wunmi Mosaku. Traitors host Alan Cumming was also on hosting Sunday’s awards, and BAFTA president Prince William arrived on the red carpet with his wife Kate Middleton.

The royal couple made a red carpet appearance. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Sinners director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler became the first Black winner in BAFTA history for Best Original Screenplay. Paul Thomas Anderson took home the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for One Battle After Another, which also won for editing and cinematography.

But amid all of these glorious wins, there were some real red carpet fashion losses. Here are the night’s worst sartorial entries.

Kathryn Hahn

Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

While the Agatha All Along star is forever our coven leader, Kathryn Hahn looked more Handmaid’s Tale than head witch in charge in this modest red number, which is not the energy we’re looking for.

Pegah Pourmand

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Creative director Pegah Pourmand is known for creating trendy looks through her brand La Pearlin. This is no different, serving as a disjointed amalgamation of all the fast fashion fads that have dominated Instagram feeds for years. The top is haphazardly constructed with mesh and rhinestones, while the feather-lined pink skirt looks overplucked rather than luxurious. It evokes senior prom rather than BAFTAs.

Audrey Nuna

Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

KPop Demon Hunters singer Audrey Nuna has been killing it in Thom Browne throughout awards season, but the ensemble she wore to the BAFTAs fell short. Compared to her stunning Grammys look, which also played with proportions, this jacket and pup-adorned skirt looked bulky rather than avant-garde.

Francine Maisler

Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Casting director Francine Maisler is a master at her craft. Fashion is a different story, as she was swimming in fabric with this oversized green top. The black skirt didn’t help matters since it appeared to have wrinkled en route to the red carpet.

Olivia Cooke

Aurore Marechal/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke needs a new fashion house to dress her for the next major event. The pockets and zip-up top give an unwanted athleisure spin for a red carpet affair. It would be one thing to have the pockets be an unconventional detail for the look, but she put her hands in them for photos.

Erin Doherty

Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Adolescence star Erin Doherty gets points for swinging big, although it doesn’t look like the dress will allow her to sit. While the shape of the petal-like skirt is an impressive tailoring feat, but overly reminiscent of a spinning top. Coupled with the triangular upperhalf, the dress looks a bit like a sharp toy.

Benedict Wong

Aurore Marechal/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Weapons star Benedict Wong reminded us that he was in a horror movie by donning a finely detailed green jacket adorned with skulls and crossbones. Unfortunately, that’s not the only crime committed with this look, as the black shoes and cream pants leave everything clashing.

Jessie Ware

Joe Maher/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Jessie Ware has minted herself as a new-age disco queen in the past few years and typically has the looks to match. Unfortunately, this baroque-patterned dress isn’t up to par with her usual luxe, decadent robes and gowns. It’s just a whole lot of yellow and gold.

Posy Sterling

Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Posy Sterling, who is nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award, is not a vision in red in this look. While the draping is interesting, she looks a bit tangled up in the fabric of her gown. The tights underneath don’t help the look, instead they add to the feeling that there’s too much going on.

Odessa A’zion

Samir Hussein/WireImage

While Marty Supreme star Odessa A’zion has had numerous red carpet serves this awards season, her BAFTAs look fell flat. The lace dress had a bit too much going on, with a bubble top and a shapeless sequin bow over her crotch. It also appears that there was some sort of pocket situation, with A’zion stuffing her hands into the sides of the sheer waist. Enough with the pockets!

