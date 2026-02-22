Prince William and Kate Middleton Step Out Amid Andrew Scandal

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday in London, following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest. The former Prince Andrew was arrested on Feb. 19 for alleged misconduct in public office in connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Prince William has served as President of the British Academy Film Awards since 2010. William walked the carpet wearing a burgundy velvet jacket alongside Middleton, who wore a lighter burgundy dress that complemented his attire. Other royals have continued making their scheduled appearances following the scandal. King Charles III attended London Fashion Week, and Princess Anne visited a prison as part of her charity work. King Charles issued a statement following Andrew’s arrest, telling the public that while this goes on, “my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.” He added that the police have his “full and wholehearted support and cooperation” for the ongoing investigation into his brother and believes “the law must take its course.” Andrew has been under scrutiny for years following allegations from Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre.