The Cannes Film Festival has taken over the resort town this week, launching a mix of arty foreign films and a mega-commercial, high-octane car franchise that has grossed over $7 billion.

This year’s festival hosted the 25th anniversary of The Fast and the Furious, celebrating the franchise’s global impact after its 2001 launch and 10 subsequent sequels.

Speed demons aside, the festival has enforced a strict dress code for 2026, after previous years saw a rash of near-naked dresses and not just nip-slips, but proudly on display.

This year’s Cannes charter states that “for decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival.”

And forget those extravagant dresses with never-ending trains that stop traffic... on the red carpet. Also on the no-go list this year are “voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater.”

But that didn’t deter some celebrities from trying to test the French.

Demi Moore

Nothing was going to stop Demi Moore, who is at Cannes to serve as a member of the official competition jury, from also serving looks. You say you’ve banned “voluminous outfits” with epic trains that cause red carpet congestion? How about this extravagant creation in the shade of Barney purple? Who says no to Demi?

Demi Moore laughs off Cannes' red carpet rules. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Vin Diesel

The face of the Fast franchise, Diesel didn’t wear a tie on the red carpet, but he did rock this bespoke, sequined “Fast Forever” jacket. Perfect when you want to make a classy appearance at a swap meet.

Vin Diesel popped down to the tailor. Hoda Davaine/Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Vin Diesel and Meadow Walker at Cannes. Check out that bling. Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

The star of the Fast franchise gets around that pesky nudity ban by going for a sheer look with bonus side-boob.

Jordana Brewster goes super sheer. Aurore Marechal/Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Kate Alexeeva

The Latvian model appears to have asked her hairstylist to give her the There’s Something About Mary.

Kate Alexeeva or is it Cameron Diaz? Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Lady Victoria Hervey

The British socialite and serial reality TV star has defended her ex-boyfriend, the disgraced royal formerly known as Prince Andrew. In February, she said anyone who isn’t in the Epstein files is “a loser.” So, of course she was going to wear this monstrosity at Cannes and pose like this with a bedazzled lipstick-shaped handbag. It was also difficult to find a photo where her nipple wasn’t on display due to her sheer night gown on the red carpet.

Lady Victoria Hervey keeps it classy as always. Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Lady Victoria Hervey makes an entrance. Kate Green/Getty Images

Theodora

The French-Congolese pop singer is another artist pushing just how far that Cannes nudity ban will stretch.

Theodora hits the red carpet in white. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Alessandra de Tomaso

The PR mogul channels Fraggle Rock for this headpiece that seems to have been modeled on a dog’s bed.

Alessandra de Tomaso gets PR for herself. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic