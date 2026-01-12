The Most Heinous Red Carpet Looks From Golden Globes 2026

The stars have come out for Sunday’s 83rd annual Golden Globes Awards held at The Beverly Hilton.
That means Hollywood’s stylists have been booked and busy, leaving us with a string of bold fashion statements and occasionally bolder fashion mishaps.
This year’s red carpet saw a true variety of near-nude looks and covered couture, but we’ve spotted the most heinous of them all.
Jennifer Lopez
The queen of dare-to-bare, the two-time Globe nominee wore a vintage Jean Louis Scherrer Haute Couture 2003 gown to the event. There’s a lot going on here, with that mermaid silhouette and nearly-nude look, but is it up there with her trademark red carpet show stoppers?
Haley Kalil
The TikToker has had a trying week. Her ex-husband, former NFL star Matt Kalil is suing her over those graphic revelations comparing his manhood to a soft drink can. Sorry, soft drink cans. But this is a supremely weird outfit for a revenge dress-Dr. Spock ears up top and Bridgerton down below.
Noah Wyle
We have a code brown, people. Wyle was a Globes regular during the ER era in the 90s. So now that The Pitt has got him back in the awards conversation, you’d think he’d maybe dust-off a black tuxedo for the event? The man also clearly loves a relaxed fit when it comes to trouser legs.
Piper Curda
The former Disney star appeared on The Morning Show last year. But what in the Captain Jack Sparrow-meets-Carrie Bradshaw is going on here?
Jenna Ortega
The scream queen loves to bring dark gothic realness to the red carpet. This fringed outfit is fresh from the Dilara Fındıkoğlu Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection and features large cut-outs exposing side boob, meaning posing angles are critical at all times.
Leighton Meester
This sparkly Miu Miu gown looks vintage, but not in the best possible way.
Timothy Simons
The Nobody Wants This star at least gave us something different from a basic suit, but this could pass for Chris Isaak going for a walk on a dank winter day, as opposed to a Beverly Hills red carpet.
Parker Posey
Yikes. To paraphrase her White Lotus catchphrase, “Oh Parker, noooooo.”
Gayle King
Looks almost as uncomfortable as her Bezos spaceship couture.
Audrey Nina
The KPop Demon Hunters star is now actively making red carpet statements, and this could be the most chin-scratching one yet. You either love or loathe it but it’s not boring. And we’ve got a bunch more red carpets to come over the next few weeks, so we see your game Audrey, bring it on.
Bella Ramsey
The Last of Us star locates the sweet spot between tuxedo and evening gown.
Jennifer Lawrence
J-Lo and J-Law both chose flesh for the Globes. But Jennifer Lawrence really embraced the sheer madness, with just flowers for modesty.