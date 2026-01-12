The Most Heinous Red Carpet Looks From Golden Globes 2026

The stars have come out for Sunday’s 83rd annual Golden Globes Awards held at The Beverly Hilton.

That means Hollywood’s stylists have been booked and busy, leaving us with a string of bold fashion statements and occasionally bolder fashion mishaps.

This year’s red carpet saw a true variety of near-nude looks and covered couture, but we’ve spotted the most heinous of them all.

Jennifer Lopez

The queen of dare-to-bare, the two-time Globe nominee wore a vintage Jean Louis Scherrer Haute Couture 2003 gown to the event. There’s a lot going on here, with that mermaid silhouette and nearly-nude look, but is it up there with her trademark red carpet show stoppers?

Jennifer Lopez attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

...and Jenny from the block, from behind. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Haley Kalil

The TikToker has had a trying week. Her ex-husband, former NFL star Matt Kalil is suing her over those graphic revelations comparing his manhood to a soft drink can. Sorry, soft drink cans. But this is a supremely weird outfit for a revenge dress-Dr. Spock ears up top and Bridgerton down below.

Haley Kalil at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Buckner/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Noah Wyle

We have a code brown, people. Wyle was a Globes regular during the ER era in the 90s. So now that The Pitt has got him back in the awards conversation, you’d think he’d maybe dust-off a black tuxedo for the event? The man also clearly loves a relaxed fit when it comes to trouser legs.

Noah Wyle and Sara Wells attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Piper Curda

The former Disney star appeared on The Morning Show last year. But what in the Captain Jack Sparrow-meets-Carrie Bradshaw is going on here?

Piper Curda on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Jenna Ortega

The scream queen loves to bring dark gothic realness to the red carpet. This fringed outfit is fresh from the Dilara Fındıkoğlu Spring/Summer 2026 ready-to-wear collection and features large cut-outs exposing side boob, meaning posing angles are critical at all times.

Jenna Ortega attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Jenna Ortega at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Leighton Meester

This sparkly Miu Miu gown looks vintage, but not in the best possible way.

Leighton Meester at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Timothy Simons

The Nobody Wants This star at least gave us something different from a basic suit, but this could pass for Chris Isaak going for a walk on a dank winter day, as opposed to a Beverly Hills red carpet.

Timothy Simons on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes (83rd Annual Ceremony) held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Parker Posey

Yikes. To paraphrase her White Lotus catchphrase, “Oh Parker, noooooo.”

Parker Posey attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Gayle King

Looks almost as uncomfortable as her Bezos spaceship couture.

Gayle King attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Audrey Nina

The KPop Demon Hunters star is now actively making red carpet statements, and this could be the most chin-scratching one yet. You either love or loathe it but it’s not boring. And we’ve got a bunch more red carpets to come over the next few weeks, so we see your game Audrey, bring it on.

Audrey Nuna at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us star locates the sweet spot between tuxedo and evening gown.

Bella Ramsey attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

J-Lo and J-Law both chose flesh for the Globes. But Jennifer Lawrence really embraced the sheer madness, with just flowers for modesty.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images