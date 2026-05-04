‘The Pitt’ Star Sounds Off on ‘F***ing Disrespectful’ Fans

A star on the Emmy Award-winning medical drama The Pitt told her fans to chill out.

Isa Briones, who plays the second-year resident Trinity Santos on the hit HBO series, posted on her Instagram Stories on Saturday to call attention to rude behavior from her fans during her performances as Connie Francis in the Broadway musical Just in Time.

“HEY HEY HEY!” Briones, 27, began in her post. “once again, broadway is not a circus. do not yell whatever you want at the performers. yelling ”when are you going to finish your charts" before I sing Who’s Sorry Now is so f--king disrespectful to the performers onstage and your fellow audience members. yall are p----- me off."

The actress called out fans who took their adoration too far. Isa Briones/Instagram

“love and light and please remember you are occupying shared spaces and watching art,” she added.

Reps for Briones did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Briones made her Broadway debut in 2024, starring as Eurydice in Hadestown. She joined Just in Time, a jukebox musical based on the life of legendary singer-songwriter Bobby Darin, on April 1.

Gemmill wrote an opportunity for the actress to show off her singing abilities in season two. Warrick Page/Warrick Page/MAX

On The Pitt, Briones’s character, Dr. Santos, is frequently chastised by her superiors for her lack of enthusiasm in charting her patients’ conditions.

During the credits of the second season’s final episode, Santos and Dr. Mel King, played by Taylor Dearden, sing a karaoke duet to Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know”—a scene that Dearden admitted was a surprise to her.

“In the last episode, it’s me, and Supriya, and Isa, just kind of sitting on our computers the whole time,” Dearden told Parade during an appearance at PaleyFest. “And one day, Isa goes, ‘They fit me for a karaoke scene that’s coming up, right? When are we shooting that?’ And I went, ‘Sorry, what?’”

The show’s creator, R. Scott Gemmill, said that the scene was added on as “a last-minute thing.” “I thought it would be really fun for the fans,” he told the site.

The post-credits scene was “sort of a last-minute thing,” Gemmill said. Warner Bros.

“I put the Alanis Morissette song in the script because I thought that was a banger song that those two could crank out,” he added. “And then I left it up to Taylor and Isa if they wanted to pick a song. I didn’t have to sing it; they were gonna have to sing it. But they stuck with it, and I thought it turned out super well.”