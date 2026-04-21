‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Finale Rakes in Record Viewership
The season two finale of HBO Max’s smash hit The Pitt broke viewership records. Episode 15, which premiered on April 16, recorded 9.7 million viewers over its opening weekend, becoming the show’s most-watched episode to date. In addition, the second season of the medical drama is averaging 15.4 million viewers across all episodes, a 50 percent improvement over the season one average. It is now one of only six HBO Max shows to surpass an average of 15 million viewers, joining House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and It: Welcome to Derry. The show, set in the emergency room of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, is led by Noah Wyle, who stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch. He is supported by a cast that includes breakout stars Patrick Ball and Supriya Ganesh, as well as veterans like Katherine LaNasa and Shawn Hatosy. It was created by R. Scott Gemmill, previously known for his work on JAG and ER; Wyle also serves as an executive producer alongside Gemmill, ER showrunner John Wells, Erin Jontow of John Wells Productions, Simran Baidwan and Michael Hissrich. The show was renewed for a third season in January.