Noah Wyle used his time at the 2026 Netflix Is a Joke Festival to talk politics and give two fans a physical exam live on stage.

The Pitt star and ER alum joined host Jon Stewart on Thursday night for the fest’s “Night of Too Many Stars” at the Hollywood Bowl. Wyle, 54, dressed in scrubs and wearing a stethoscope, began his set by saying he would give a lucky bidder a physical examination. “Dr. Robby Robinavitch!” exclaimed Stewart, 63. Bidders bet to win the experience onstage, with the money set to benefit NEXT for Autism.

According to a video on X, the winning fan bid $16,000 to join Wyle for the test. Another bidder then joined.

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch on “The Pitt.” Warrick Page/MAX

Wyle began his examination with two fans on stage, saying, “In all seriousness, every single person here tonight will experience high blood pressure at some point in their future. Specifically, when they’re trying to get out of the Hollywood Bowl tonight.”

He then briefly checked their knees, to which Stewart asked, “Both on Obamacare?”

“The Daily Show” anchor Jon Stewart hosted the Netflix comedy fest, which featured Noah Wyle. Matt Wilson/Comedy Central via Getty Images

“We actually have a short mental cognition test that we can administer,” Wyle continued. “Do you remember when Trump said that he aced one? Did you believe him?”

Noah Wyle took a jab at Trump's boasts about taking cognitive tests. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The two participants shook their heads. “You both passed the cognition test!” Wyle joked.

The Emmy-winning star of the medical drama is no stranger to talking politics. The show itself features an amalgamation of current events and topical references, as found, for example, in an episode about ICE’s activities. Last month, Wyle said The Pitt changed direction after the 2024 election, referring to Donald Trump’s win and dubbing his return to office as the “alternative universe” the U.S. has found itself in.

Wyle continued his jokes onstage, telling the two fans, “Keep doing whatever you guys are doing. You both look fine, you both look wonderful. But remember, I’m the guy who told George Clooney not to leave ER, so he would never be heard from again.”

Noah Wyle has bagged several awards for his role in “The Pitt.” Warrick Page/Courtesy HBO Max

Stewart’s night at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, which began on May 4 and will run until May 10, featured a star-studded lineup. Aside from Wyle, Stewart was joined by Bill Burr, Conan O’Brien, Steve Carell, Jimmy Kimmel, Nikki Glaser, and others.

The Pitt wrapped up its second season in April. The show has become something of a cultural juggernaut, with an intense, headline-making fandom. The HBO drama’s third season will hit screens in January 2027.