Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Industry News
The Reviews Are In: Off-Screen Drama Dwarves Disney’s ‘Snow White’
MIRROR MIRROR, ON THE WALL
The film releases in theaters this Friday.
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Published
Mar. 19 2025
8:49PM EDT
Disney
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Night News Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Celebrity
Pete Davidson Revealed to Be Dating Famous Actor’s Ex
Kenneal Patterson
Celebrity
Aubrey Plaza Was Separated From Her Husband Jeff Baena Before His Death
Liam Archacki
Celebrity
Lisa From Blackpink: The Most Famous Person in the World Is in ‘The White Lotus’
Clare Donaldson
The Last Laugh
Andrew Schulz Talks Biggest Trump Disappointment and His ‘C+’ Sperm
Matt Wilstein
Celebrity
‘White Lotus’ Star Walks Back Penis Comments: ‘I Said the Wrong Words’
Julia Ornedo