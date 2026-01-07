‘The Simpsons’ Says Goodbye to Iconic Character After 30 Years

The Simpsons is saying goodbye to yet another character.

In the show’s Jan. 4 episode, the iconic Duffman was unexpectedly retired. The character, known for his catchphrase “Oh, Yeah!” The show retired Duffman, a staple on The Simpsons for three decades. The episode took the format of a Severance parody, mimicking the Apple TV+ show, entitled “Seperance.”

Duffman, who was the popular Duff Beer Company spokesperson, bid adieu during the show’s 37th season, after appearing intermittently for nearly 30 years. Barry Duffman shared the news upon entering Homer and Marge Simpson’s home, telling the couple and their kids.

"The Simpsons" has been running for 37 seasons. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“The Duff Corporation has retired that character forever,” he said. “All the old forms of advertising are now passé. Corporate spokesmen, print ads, TV spots. Today’s kids can’t even sing the jingles.”

Barry appeared dressed as Mr. Milchick, of Severance fame, in a formal office ensemble. He also revealed he now works for the EOD (Enthusiasm on Demand), a company resembling Severance’s Lumon Industries.

The reason for his retirement aligned with the commentary of corporate culture and capitalism as outlined in Severance. Unlike in the past, the character was not killed off. Some fans are speculating that Duffman’s announcement may have just been for the plot of the satirical episode. But at the end of the episode, Duffman appeared sans superhero cape, wearing ordinary clothes.

Farewell, Duffman. Fox.

The Duffman mascot, voiced by Hank Azaria, took on several avatars over the years, but retained his signature catchphrase and always wore a red cape, blue bodysuit, “Duff” cap, and a utility belt adorned with beer cans. He first appeared in 1997, in the ninth season’s premiere episode, “The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson.”

Azaria revealed to Conan O’Brien in 2020 that he dreaded voicing Duffman. “Duffman will blow me out in a second. I have to save Duffman for the end,” Azaria said. “I actually dread it. It’s like, ‘Oh no, I’ve got Duffman to do today.’ It actually does hurt. I’m not complaining; this is a very good job.”