The ‘Titanic’ Scene Kate Winslet Won’t Let Her Daughter Watch

Kate Winslet doesn’t want her 24-year-old daughter, Mia Threapleton, to watch a particular scene from Titanic, and honestly, who could blame her?

In a recent interview with Defined magazine, Threapleton, fresh off the press tour for her breakout role in Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, revealed that she’s never watched much of her mother’s filmography.

But there is one film Threapleton remembers seeing nearly all the way through: James Cameron’s blockbuster Titanic. The film stars Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio as two lovers from different social classes who meet aboard the ill-fated ship.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack and Kate Winslet as Rose in 'Titanic.' Photo by CBS via Getty Images. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

However, Threapleton never finished the film. When the infamous sex scene rolled around, Winslet—who is 49 now but was actually younger than her daughter when she made the 1997 film—swiftly intervened, blocking her daughter’s view.

For those who need a refresher, the scene shows Winslet and DiCaprio’s characters sneaking off to the back of a car for a passionate rendezvous. The last shot of the sequence is Winslet’s character pressing her hand against the fogged-up window.

“I remember the car scene happening and these hands appeared from behind my head and covered up my eyes,” Threapleton recalled. “I was like, ‘I can still hear everything!’”

She added, “I don’t remember why it was on. My mother would never optionally put that film on. She does not like watching herself. And I totally understand why.”

Maybe one day Threapleton will finish Titanic, but for now, she remains a part of the small group of people who haven’t seen the film.