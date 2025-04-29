We’re gonna have a conclave! But first, everyone needs to stop making memes about it and watch The Two Popes.

In the wake of Pope Francis’ death, people have been on the hunt for some good old Pope-related content. At first, the internet found its fix with Conclave, the 2024 drama about the gathering of the Cardinals for the election of a new pope.

Without a doubt, Conclave is a great film. (Think Mean Girls, but make it Pope, and you’ve got the vibe.) However, unbeknownst to some, there was another equally excellent but much more undersung Pope film to watch. And unlike Conclave, it’s actually about the late supreme pontiff himself.

everyone saying they wanna rewatch conclave because they miss pope francis when they should be watching the two popes instead like sure — ໊ (@torturedfilm) April 21, 2025

Titled The Two Popes, the 2019 film depicts the complicated relationship between the conservative Pope Benedict XVI (Anthony Hopkins) and his much more liberal successor, Pope Francis (Jonathan Pryce).

After the film premiered, it received glowing reviews from critics and fans. A reviewer from the New York Times described is as a thrilling “two-man study of friendship, rivalry and major British acting.” Meanwhile, Variety declared The Two Popes to be a “brilliant two-hander,” finding the film to be “surprisingly emotional and even more surprisingly comedic.”

The Two Popes is currently available to watch on Netflix. And if the streamer’s most recent viewing numbers are any indication, it looks like people are finally waking up to the hidden Pope-related gem that is this movie.

Over the past week, The Two Popes soared to Netflix’s top 10 in over 27 countries, raking in a grand total of over 3.2 million global views—a huge number for a movie that came out almost 6 years ago.

Now that there is renewed attention around the film, longtime fans are flocking to social media to brag about why they think The Two Popes trumps Conclave any day of the week.

I love conclave (2024) as much as the next guy, but I just watched the two popes (2019), and how do you compete with dancing queen conclave? pic.twitter.com/FOQxnAQ8sE — liv (@ayohangela) April 25, 2025

right after the news of his death, i literally stopped everything and rewatched the two popes (2019). this scene never fails to drive me to tears. pope francis wasn't perfect but he was the best. pic.twitter.com/LW7aGQWgQu — koyuki (@houseflorents) April 21, 2025

For those who haven’t seen either films, may we suggest a double feature?